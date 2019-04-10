Riding your bike to work can be key to happiness

BIKE WEEK: September 24-October 2, council offers free events for riders of all ages and ability.

HERE'S something you already know if you cycle to work.

A new study has researchers revealing that riding your bike to work is the best way to get there in a good mood.

According to research by Yingling Fan of the Humphrey School of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota and Jing Zhu of Northwestern University in the USA, the pair who studied Daily travel behaviour and emotional well-being: Effects of trip mode, duration, purpose, and companionship found that when it came to your daily commute, cycling was the happiest form of transportation.

The researchers "examined how the mode, duration, purpose, and companionship characteristics of a trip shape six different emotions during the trip, including happy, meaningful, tired, stressful, sad, and pain”.

"After controlling for personal demographics, health conditions, and residential locations, we find that biking is the happiest mode of getting about,” they said.

The abstract to the study concludes: "Transportation planners in the US are recommended to promote biking behaviour, improve transit user experiences, and implement spatial planning strategies for creating a built environment conducive to shorter trips, more discretionary trips, and more joint trips with family and friends”.

Even after cycling to work for the past couple of years up Cynthia Wilson Drive and Ballina Rd, I still get to the newsroom smiling.

Lismore and other Northern Rivers councils please take note.