How the Rich Kids of Instagram are celebrating their European summer.
Celebrity

Rich kids unbearably flaunt their wealth

by Lucy Devine
8th Jul 2019 10:35 AM

While we shiver through cold mornings and rainy weekends, not everyone is feeling the chill.

For the Rich Kids of Instagram - this spoiled lot are soaking up the sun on luxurious holidays across the globe and covering every second of their lavish lives on social media.

View this post on Instagram

Positano fairytales 🕊 wearing @revolve ad

A post shared by Johanna Emma Olsson (@johannaeolsson) on

From The Bahamas to Santorini, New York to Dubai, the pampered teens are busy sunbathing, posing and sampling Michelin-star meals.

And they're all travelling in luxury - jetting off in swanky private planes or hitting Miami's shops in luxurious sports cars.

Others are doing a whole lot of nothing, posing poolside in designer swimwear, with two rich kid pals sipping red wine against the backdrop of Positano in Italy.

Several were pictured relaxing on luxury yachts in Dubai as well as Antibes in the south of France.

View this post on Instagram

@pangployvarin 🇹🇭 Princess Air ✈️💎

A post shared by The Real Crazy Rich Asians (@therealcrazyrichasians) on

Other shots see the youngsters lounging around in hot tubs - on-board luxe private yachts - as well as posing on the bonnets of expensive cars.

Others were seen spending their holidays shopping at Gucci, while another flaunted their designer gear while travelling on a private jet.

Dressed head-to-toe in Fendi and kitted out with luxury Louis Vuitton travel bags, it's a far cry from a Primark sundress and Argos suitcase.

One rich kid even posed between not one but TWO super cars.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

editors picks holidays instagram luxury rich summer

