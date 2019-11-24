RFS warns of falling trees as bushfires still out of control

FALLING TREES: The Rural Fire Service is warning drivers avoid taking back roads to avoid road closures as falling trees are a real threat due to bushfires.

UPDATE Sunday November 24, 10AM - THE Rural Fire Service has reported the Myal Creek Road Fire at Bora Ridge gas now burned more than 66,075ha.

The fire remains uncontrolled and has now burnt approximately 66,075 ha with a perimeter of 357 km.

The fire continued to burn in the areas around Mount Marsh, Whiporie, Camira Creek, Tullymorgan, and Jacky Bulbin Flat and to the east of the Pacific Highway at Devil's Pulpit.

The fire spread in fingers in a southerly direction in the direction of Banyabba, Ashby and Woombah closing the Pacific Highway for a period yesterday.

Some back burning has been undertaken overnight and more will be conducted today.

Fire fighting crews continue to actively defend property and infrastructure in difficult conditions, supported by water bombing aircraft and heavy plant.

With High Fire Danger Rating, the northerly winds are expected to continue to push the fire in a southerly direction toward Cavanaghs Rd, Tullymorgan, Mangrove Creek Road, Gallagher's Lane and Ashby Heights.

However, the fire behaviour has been erratic and remains largely unpredictable.

People in these areas need to put their Bushfire Survival Plans into action.

Back burning operations will be focused around the Pacific Highway between Mororo and north of Iluka. Road to prevent the southern spread of the fire.

There will be an increase in smoke and fire activity in this area. Residents in Mororo, Woombah and Iluka need stay alert, monitor conditions and check their bushfire survival plan and be prepared to take action.

Roads and Maritime Services re-opened Summerland Way to traffic yesterday following substantial works.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution as the route may be impacted by smoke, falling trees and emergency services are continuing to work in these areas.

The Pacific Highway is currently open, but be aware that roads may be closed at short notice.

KNOW WHAT TO DO

If your plan is to leave, leave early towards Maclean or Grafton.

Put your Bush Fire Survival Plan into action - Do not expect a fire truck at your property.

Keep informed, watch out for changing conditions and check your Bush Fire Survival Plan.

If you don't have a plan, decide now what you will do.

Take care on the roads, there will be smoke and other dangers.

There are road closures in place - do not try to take back roads around the closures.

You may put yourself in further danger. Roads may be closed at short notice.

STAY UP TO DATE

Check the NSW RFS website www.rfs.nsw.gov.au

Listen to your local radio stations including 94.5 FM, 738 AM

Call the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

Sunday 9:34AM

FALLING trees, smoke and relentless flames challenge firefighters as bushfires continue to burn out of control across the Northern Rivers..

Despite all fires in the region dropping back to Advice level, the Rural Fire Service said people should continue to monitor conditions and the Fires Near Me app, as the bushfires can easily accelerate as has happened numerous times over the past months.

The slight relief came after a desperate Saturday which saw ground crews operating fire trucks and heavy earthmoving equipment received much-needed support from the air, via a skycrane, rotary and fixed-wing aircraft and the Large Air Tanker to try and check the fire which as burned more than 57,3000ha to date.

A RFS spokeswoman said while overnight conditions on all the fire-grounds settled down somewhat, firefighters are still combating some serious incidents.

"Over night conditions gave us an opportunity to do some back-burning, which was fantastic," she said.

"However, falling trees, smoky and dangerous conditions with crews working on extinguishing fire and establishing containment lines around Summerland Way has seen the road closed and opened opened several times, so we want people to understand why there are delays and why traffic is sometimes driven through under escort.

"If you don't need to travel then please stay of the roads and check Live Traffic."

Myall Creek Road Fire / Bora Ridge - Burned more than 57,300ha

"Forestry crews did some back-burning down towards Banyabba at Station Rd south of Whiporie last night which tied in a small section near Summerland Way, she said.

"We still have quite an area of fire in the Mt Marsh area so residents need to stay alert."

She said crews are currently there working on containment lines.

"On the western side of this fire back-burning has been undertaken in and around Whiporie with good effect, " she said,

To the south-east side there are still fires burning, she said.

"We have the fire on the eastern side of the Pacific Hwy south of Serendipity Rd , crews did some back-burning across the south on some fire trails.

Firefighting crews will be continuing work near the Pacific Hwy so people can expect to see an increase in smoke and fire activity as they work to prevent the fire crossing back over the road with the east winds."

The RFS is also continuing work on containment line on Mororo Rd to Tullymorgan to limit the fire's spread south.

A bush fire is burning in a large area between Bora Ridge in the north and west of the Pacific Highway, north of the Clarence River and in the Summerland Way area. The fire has burnt approximately 57,300 hectares.

WHAT WE KNOW...

Myall Creek Road Fire / Bora Ridge

RFS Update as of 5:53am Sunday

Current Situation

The fire is burning over a large area around Jacky Bulbin Flat, Tullymorgan and Mororo.

Fire activity has eased across the fireground.

Strong winds are pushing the fire in a southerly direction towards the Ashby area.

The fire has crossed the Pacific Highway near Big Marsh Road.

Firefighters will backburn from the highway where local conditions allow. You will see an increase in smoke and flames as these operations are carried out.

The Pacific Highway is open between Woodburn and Woombah. Check Live Traffic for updates.

The fire is also burning in the area of Whiporie and Mount Marsh.

Summerland Way has reopened between Casino and Mountain View near Grafton and is under traffic control.

The Myall Creek Road fire has merged with the Banyabba fire near Banyabba Trail and Sportsmans Creek Firetrail.

Advice

If you are in the areas of Tullymorgan, Jacky Bulbin Flat and Ashby, monitor conditions.

If you are in the area of Bungawalbin, Gibberagee or Mororo, monitor conditions and know what you will do if the fire impacts your property.

If you are in the area of Whiporie or Mount Marsh, monitor conditions.

If you are in an area that has already been affected by fire, there may be small areas of active fire burning for some time. Be aware of the dangers of trees and branches falling.

Check www.livetraffic.com for road information.

Border Trail, Woodenbong - Burned more than 14,300ha

RFS Update 2:12am Sunday

The RFS continues to backburn on the western side of the Mt Clunie Naitonal Park to construct containment lines.

"Fire-fighters have also doing somr really good work north and south around Umungar way and Mount Lindesay Road and Summerland Way remain closed."

Current Situation

A fire is burning in the Woodenbong area near the Queensland border.

Fire remains active in the area of Unumgar.

The fire crossed Mount Lindesay Road, and is burning along Summerland Way in the area of Dairy Flat and Unumgar.

Mount Lindesay Road and Summerland Way are closed in the area and are likely to remain closed over coming days. Stay up to date with Live Traffic NSW.

If conditions allow, firefighters will continue to undertake backburning operations to strengthen containment lines. This will see an increase in fire activity as crews undertake this important work.

Advice

If you are in the areas of Woodenbong, Unumgar, Grevillia, and Grahams Creek and surrounds, know what you will do if the fire threatens you and your property.

If you are in the area of Old Grevilla, Findon Road and Lions Road, monitor conditions.

If you are in the area of Mount Lindesay, on the Queensland side of the border, visit the QFES website for advice and warnings.

Mt Nardi - Burned more than 6,300ha

RFS Update 23.06pm Saturday

"The Mt Nardi bushfire seems to have settled but it is not off our Radar," she said,

"We ad a call to a tree alight on the Dunoon side of the fire overnight so crews went up and continue on that today, there's been some minor lare ups in inaccessible country and we expect this to continue as it will not be extinguished until we get significant rain."

If you are threatened by fire

Do not be in the path of the fire.

Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. Wear protective clothing and footwear. Cover all exposed skin.

If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000).

