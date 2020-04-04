Rex airlines ceases services at Ballina Airport

A REX airline flight departing from Lismore to Sydney in 2011. Photo Jerad Williams

A REX airline flight departing from Lismore to Sydney in 2011. Photo Jerad Williams

REX Airlines has stopped its services to Ballina Airport.

As announced last February, the airline ceased at the end of March.

Rex flight services are still operating into the Northern Rivers, in and out of Lismore.

The services are at a scaled back flight frequency “to meet a reduced passenger demand of more than 85 per cent” a spokesperson said.

Passengers impacted by schedule changes will be contacted by the airlines’ Customer Contact Centre.

But the continuity of the airline’s Lismore services is far from confirmed, with Rex currently reviewing its operations.

The review is subject to the criteria of the Federal Government’s assistance package and the level of support from local government or airport owners, with potential to suspend services where there has been no or inadequate support pledged from council.

Also part of the airline’s equation to decide what service to maintain is further support from State Governments, and priority routes as determined by the NSW Government.

“Discussions with government to cement a revised skeleton schedule which will provide crucial air services are ongoing, and a further announcement will be made once the details are finalised with the relevant government authorities,” the spokesperson said.

Jetstar, Virgin and Qantas has suspended their services to Ballina airport. FlyPelican is still offering reduced services out of Ballina.

For details on flight schedule and updates, visit rex.com.au