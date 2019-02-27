Menu
MAFS groom Daniel
MAFS groom Daniel
Groom slammed over sex demands

by Hannah Paine
27th Feb 2019 7:31 AM

NEW Married At First Sight groom Dan has been slammed on social media after appearing fixated over the lack of intimacy in his days-old marriage to Tamara.

The morning after their wedding, Dan appeared somewhat miffed that things hadn't turned physical between him and Tamara.

"Geez, she's playing hard to get, which is good. I like the chase a bit. If something's too easy, nah, not interested," he told producers.

"I'm definitely attracted to Tamara, so I'm interested to see where it goes from here. I want to get to know her."

Dan complained that Tamara had
Dan complained that Tamara had "walls" up

Dan's push for him and Tamara to take their brief romance to the next level continued on the honeymoon.

Checking out their hotel room, the 35-year-old gleefully pointed out it was stocked with condoms and asked his "wife" of 24 hours to "just get on top of me" as he tried out the bed.

"There hasn't been a lot spoken about sexual intercourse or anything like that just yet. Paying short odds, I reckon, tonight, yeah," Dan told producers confidently.

But on their second night things didn't progress any further, with Dan complaining that Tamara had "her walls up".

Daniel was hopeful things would get physical on their second night as a
Daniel was hopeful things would get physical on their second night as a "married" couple

"I'm looking a bit silly, aren't I? Yeah, starting to worry a bit," he said. "I think she's just being a good girl, just trying to look after herself and she's got her walls up at the moment pretty high, so I think she doesn't want to get hurt. At the moment, I just respect where she's at and I won't push her too much."

Viewers weren't impressed by Dan's eagerness to take things to the next level, branding it "creepy" and unrealistic given Tamara had only known him for a few days.

 

 

Despite the lack of intimacy between them things still progressed romantically between Dan and Tamara.

During a honeymoon question and answer session the two bonded over their shared losses, with Dan going through a painful split from the mother of his son and Tamara's mother dying.

 

Married At First Sight continues Wednesday 7.30pm on Channel 9.

The 35-year-old excitedly pointed out the condoms in their hotel room
The 35-year-old excitedly pointed out the condoms in their hotel room

