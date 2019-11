THE GOOD LIGHT: Revenge of the succulents. Spotted outside a local café recently, this pot of very brave succulents trying to get the message across clearly. Let's hope it works. When one travels one notices that Lismore and district has a very good non-smoking atmosphere, so something is happening.

THE GOOD LIGHT: Revenge of the succulents. Spotted outside a local café recently, this pot of very brave succulents trying to get the message across clearly. Let's hope it works. When one travels one notices that Lismore and district has a very good non-smoking atmosphere, so something is happening. Peter Derrett

SPOTTED outside a local café recently, this pot of very brave succulents trying to get the message across clearly.

Let's hope it works.

When one travels one notices that Lismore and district has a very good non-smoking atmosphere, so something is happening.