27°
News

REVEALED: Who are the 2017 NCEIA Dolphin Awards finalists?

WANTED: The Dolphin Award trophy.
WANTED: The Dolphin Award trophy. Marc Stapelberg
Javier Encalada
by

A TOTAL of 19 NCEIA Dolphin Awards are up for grabs this year with the list of finalists for 2017 unveiled today.

The list of finalist nominations includes 13 artists from the Ballina area, 20 from the Byron Shire, two from Casino, one from Coffs Harbour, one from Kyogle, 19 from Lismore, seven from the Tweed area and five from Yamba.

The North Coast Entertainment Industry Association (NCEIA) was formed in 1991 by a number of enthusiastic musicians with the goal of promoting and celebrating the region's rich music and performing arts industry.

The NCEIA Dolphin Music Awards are open to all original recording artists, songwriters and composers and video producers, both amateur and professional, living in the (02) 66 telephone area code.

 

Dolphin Award trophy. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star
Dolphin Award trophy. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

The finalists are:

Instrumental

  • Pat Tierney - Misty Morning Part 1
  • Connor Cleary - Rainy Friday Morning
  • Neon Inferno - Speed Dealers

Jazz

  • Out of Range Band - Do What You Do
  • Jex Lopez and The Gravediggers - Sewer Sites
  • Kellie Knight - Flying

Adult Contemporary

  • Matt and Tanya Fisher - When Its Cold Outside
  • Brendan Smoother - Gypsy Girl
  • Moebius - Freedom

Folk

  • Pat Tierney - Spirit Of The Land
  • Maisy Taylor - Little Birdy
  • Peter L Barry - How We Used To Be
  • Brendan Smoother - Love Street

 

GRAFTON: Matt and Tanya Fisher, winners of Best Rock song at the NCEIA Dolphin Awards 2016.
GRAFTON: Matt and Tanya Fisher, winners of Best Rock song at the NCEIA Dolphin Awards 2016. Adam Hourigan

Protest and / or Environmental

  • Brendan Smoother - Behind The Seen
  • Out of Range Band - One Tribe
  • Cariad - Women's Song
  • Jock Barnes - Burning River
  • Kellie Knight - Refugee

Urban / Hip Hop / Funk

  • The Fortunate Souls - Tomorrow
  • T-Larmon AKA Tom Mwanza - Hustle Hard
  • Kellie Knight - Refugee

Electronic Music

  • PeterSea - Frozen
  • PeterSea and Alex Van Ratingen - Calling (Dub version(
  • dRanger - ElementL
  • Favourite Son - Smiles Remix

 

WINNER: Ivan Perger, 66, received his first NCEIA Dolphin Award 2014 in the Folk category.
WINNER: Ivan Perger, 66, received his first NCEIA Dolphin Award 2014 in the Folk category.

Alternative / Indie

  • A Somerset Parade - Raise Your Glass
  • Jex Lopez - Which Part of You
  • Brian Wappett - Loves Me For My Way
  • Josh Lee Hamilton - No Fun

Pop

  • Monkey and the Fish - Look In The Mirror
  • Sentient Life - See Food Diet
  • PeterSea - Easy in Spring
  • The Rochelle Lees Band - I Should Have Told You

Youth

  • Emily Vaughan - Pieces
  • Amelia Scott - You and Me
  • Maple - Everlasting
  • Hannah Parrington - Bad News

 

YOUNG: Possum Creek teen Hannah Parrington won the Youth category at the NCEIA Dolphin Awards 2015.
YOUNG: Possum Creek teen Hannah Parrington won the Youth category at the NCEIA Dolphin Awards 2015. Karin von Behrens

Music Video

  • Brendan Smoother - Big Black Car
  • Mick Mchugh - Not in Cansas anymore

Rock

  • Matt and Tanya Fisher - R-O-C-K
  • Sentient Life - It MUST be True
  • Kellie Knight - Refugee

Country

  • Matt and Tanya Fisher - When Its Cold Outside
  • Brendan Smoother - Behind The Seen
  • Doot - It Aint Far To Fall

Production

  • Monkey and the Fish - Smell Of Rain
  • Kitnkaboodle Productions Mantlepeace - Shelaybyou
  • Doot - It Aint Far To Fall

Male Vocal (Steve Gilpin Memorial Award)

  • Brendan Smoother - Behind The Seen
  • Geraint Jenkins - Tumut Town
  • Matty Rogers - Movin' On
  • Keith Hartley - Sellers Remorse

Female Vocal

  • KaChing - Watch the Fire
  • Virginia Cook - Burala
  • Serinna Moon - Love You I Do
  • Wendy Ford - Christmas in July

Songwriter of the Year

  • Geraint Jenkins - Big Black Hole
  • Matty Rogers - Smile
  • Kellie Knight - Refugee
  • Josh Lee Hamilton - Soul Breaks
  • Josh Lee Hamilton - Golden

Song of the Year

  • Out of Range Band - Do What You Do
  • Brian Wappett - Symphonic Silence
  • Kodey Rayne - Violet George
  • Josh Lee Hamilton - Soul Breaks
  • Maple - Everlasting

Album of the Year

  • Val Ockert - Lane Hog Mind with a Timid Heart
  • Cariad - A Thousand Dreams
  • Monkey and the Fish - A Place Of Hope

The 2017 NCEIA Dolphin Awards ceremony will be held at the Ballina RSL Club, 240 River St, Ballina, on Tuesday, October 24, from 6.30pm.

For details and to book tickets visit nceia.org.au.

Topics:  ballina rsl finalists music nceia dolphin awards northern rivers entertainment whatson

Lismore Northern Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Come to the 'Art' in Lismore's CBD

Come to the 'Art' in Lismore's CBD

New collaboration between Lismore's landlords and art world to see empty shop spaces in the CBD transformed into creative studios for flood-affected artists.

'R We Ok' survey here

CHECKING IN: Jenny Dowell speaks alongside Professor Ross Bailie (left) and Professor James Bennett-Levy (right), and Mayor Isaac Smith at the launch of the University Centre for Rural Health After The Flood survey.

Major survey on our mental health following the floods

Gin and tonic over small spaces any day

'Fun' holiday camps are great when they involve getting into canoes, playing ball games, telling ghost stories at night, eating lots of sausages and tomato sauce. They are not fun when they involve confined spaces, says Airdre.

Don't judge me, I'm just claustrophobic

When shopping becomes a theatrical affair

Buying gift flowers shouldn't be this painful.

On a recent trip to Sydney I was derailed by a shopping trend

Local Partners

'; document.writeln(multiLineScript); populateAds(); } var dfp_ad = { define: function (definedAds) { // need to prepend m. to siteCode if it's mobile. if (siteMode === "mobile") { siteCode = "m." + siteCode; } // if there is a subsector, we need to add the definition here as it may vary. if (subsector){ subsector = "." + subsector; } /* * Essentially how this works is that all the ads are defined in json in a fragment. * This JSON calls to define new ads, looping through every object(ad) to get values from it: * -> Available sizes * -> uniqueID * -> position */ $.each(definedAds, function() { $.each(this, function(title, definedSpaces) { for (var i=0; i < definedSpaces.length; i++){ var currentAdSpace = definedSpaces[i]; var isInDOM = document.getElementById(currentAdSpace.divID); if(isInDOM){ // this ad will be used on the current page, so push it to the adIDS. adIDs.push(currentAdSpace.divID); // add a size specific class to adspaces if (currentAdSpace.sizes) { var size = currentAdSpace.sizes; if (size.length > 1) { size = size[0]; } size = size[0]; if (typeof size === 'string') { $(isInDOM).addClass('width' + size.split(',')[0]); } } //build the string based on current ID, pos and sizes buildDefineString(currentAdSpace.divID, currentAdSpace.pos, currentAdSpace.sizes, currentAdSpace.rotate, currentAdSpace.outOfPage, currentAdSpace.fastlane, currentAdSpace.fastlanePos); } } }); }); appendToHeader(); } }; function refreshPartners(){ window.clearInterval(theInterval); if (typeof rotatingSlot_carouselAd0 !== 'undefined') { if (isIE) { var id = 'carouselAd0'; $("#"+id).html(''); googletag.pubads().refresh([rotatingSlot_carouselAd0]); populateEmptyElement(id); theInterval = setInterval(function(){ if(!isCarouselAd0IntervalPaused){ if (typeof rotatingSlot_carouselAd0 !== 'undefined') { var $el = $('#carouselAd0'); if(window.rnn.modules.utilities.isElementInViewport($el)){ refreshPartners(); } } } }, 5000); } else { googletag.cmd.push(function() { refreshCarouselAd(); }); theInterval = setInterval(function(){ if(!isCarouselAd0IntervalPaused){ var $el = $('#carouselAd0'); if(window.rnn.modules.utilities.isElementInViewport($el)){ refreshCarouselAd(); } } }, 5000); } } } function refreshCarouselAd(){ googletag.pubads().refresh([rotatingSlot_carouselAd0]); } function IECheck() { var isIE = false; if (navigator.userAgent.indexOf('MSIE') !== -1 || navigator.appVersion.indexOf('Trident/') > 0) { isIE = true; } return isIE; } function loadSpinners(){ // we want to put some spinners in a couple of the adspaces before they load. var spinnerURL = rnn.site.mediaURL + 'tc/base/img/miscSize/ajaxSpinner.gif'; var img = ''; $('#adSpace1').html(img); $('#carouselAd0').html(img); } function initDFPAds() { // dfp ads init'd loadSpinners(); $('.rnn_ri_container_town-partners .carouselControls.prev').hide(); $('.rnn_ri_container_local-faces .itemCarousel.adCarousel .carouselControls.prev').hide(); $('.rnn_ri_container_town-partners .carouselControls.next, #carouselAd0').hover( function() { isCarouselAd0IntervalPaused = true; }, function() { isCarouselAd0IntervalPaused = false; } ); $('.rnn_ri_container_town-partners .carouselControls.next').click(function() { refreshPartners(); }); } rnn.modules.register('dfp_advertising', { dfp_ad: dfp_ad, init: initDFPAds, check: checkAdsReturned, cleanAdString: cleanUp }); })(jQuery, window.rnn.modules.lotame);