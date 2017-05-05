REVEALED: Local artists get major record label and film deals

The No Frills Twins in the music video for their latest single, Love Me Tender.

ARNA and Vanessa Rodgers, the No Frills Twins, have been signed by Universal Music Australia for a recording deal that has already produced its first song: Love Me Tender, released last week by the local artists.

The news come just after the sisters were confirmed to go on tour with independent Brisbane band Sheppard earlier this week.

The twins have also just come back from Sydney, where they have been shooting their first ever feature film: The School, a horror film where they have put their acting skills to test.

Back in Lismore where they currently live, Arna and Vanessa said the record label deal has been the most exciting thing to happen in their creative career so far.

"It's the most exciting thing that has happen to us and our music career," Vanessa said.

"We feel really motivated and inspired to continue working really hard and take our career to new places.

Vanessa Rodgers said the sisters are happy to finally release their new music.

"We are really proud of the work we have done behind the scenes so far, and we are very happy to release it."

"It happened with our God Bless the Internet music video," said Vanessa.

"Our manager took it to the record label and they loved it, so we went on a few writing trips that the label funded, to Los Angeles, London and Sydney, where we wrote some songs."

The first song written in the London trip was Love Me Tender, co-written on their very first day there; an upbeat, dance tune that was featured in the Vevo online platform's front page last week.

"Usually takes us a while to discover our sound but in this case we were able to write a new song that is cool, fun and catchy," she said.

"From our writing trips, we have written a lot of different types of songs, so not all out future songs will be like this one.

Arna and Vanessa Rodgers were born in Lismore and have spent more of their lives there, but lived also in Ballina, Bangalow, Mullumbimby and Lennox Head.

They also studied fashion at TAFE Wollongbar.

"Every town in this area that we have lived in has helped us to make us into the artists we are today," Vanessa said.

Thriller

The No Frills Twins on set for their first ever feature film, a thriller filmed in Sydney called The School.

The School is a thriller film shot in Sydney, written and directed by Storm Ashwood. This was the first ever cinema experience for The No Frills Twins.

In the film, when a doctor looking for her missing child awakens to find herself in an abandoned school, she must survive the supernatural terror and face her own demons if she is to find the truth about where her son is.

The thriller is currently in post production, said Vanessa Rodgers.

"Our roles are as sadistic 12 year-olds, so we were playing characters 10 years younger than what we are," she said.

"It was an interesting experience.

"It's going to be in cinemas in a number of countries, which is very exciting.

"They were looking for twins and had seen us online and thought we looked the part.

"We have a few lines, and quite a few scenes; our characters are quite important in the film, so we are really happy with the roles."

"We had a great time in our four trips to Sydney to shoot, it was a great experience for us," she added.

What artist are they into

Asked for the artists that have inspired them over the years, Arna and Vanessa said there are some particular ones that come to their mind.

"We have always really admired Leonard Cohen, and although our songs don't sound anything like his, we really enjoy studying his songs with our mum, so we derive a lot of inspiration and passion from his material," Vanessa said.

"We also really admire The Veronicas, they are cool girl, very successful and very down to earth, and activists for important issues.

"We supported them recently and we stayed in contact, it feels great to be supported and encouraged by people we really look up to.

"We are also really into Justin Bieber's new sound: his new pop tunes have fantastic production and cool tropical vibes, so we are digging his new music," she said.

To find out more about the sisters visit The No Frills Twins website.