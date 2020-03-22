REVEALED: Details of PM's new stimulus

Details of PM's new stimulus

Good morning folks. I'll be guiding you through all the coronavirus news today. Grab a coffee and settle in.

We'll start with more details on the government's new stimulus measures, which Scott Morrison will officially announce in a few hours.

The $66 billion worth of new stuff takes Australia's total stimulus to $189 billion. That's equivalent to 9.7 per cent of our GDP.

For context, Canada's stimulus is 4.5 per cent of its GDP, and South Korea's is 4 per cent. So this is a big number.

Digging into the details, these are the two key measures:

- A tax-free cash payment of up to $100,000 for businesses, worth 100 per cent of the tax they withhold from their employees' salaries and wages. That will be available to businesses with turnover under $50 million, and to some not-for-profit charities. Eligible businesses will get a minimum of $20,000. This is a dramatic escalation of a previously announced policy, which limited the payment to a maximum of $25,000 and a minimum of $2000;

- A new "Coronavirus SME Guarantee Scheme" available to banks and other lenders, under which the government will guarantee half of a bank's loan to a small or medium enterprise impacted by the virus. The scheme will support up to $40 billion in lending (meaning the government is guaranteeing $20 billion). Once again, the threshold for eligibility is turnover under $50 million. This policy will apply to loans granted within six months, starting on April 1.

The government fully expects a third stage of stimulus will be required as well, once the impacts of the virus become clearer.

"There is a lot of pain coming, but we're going to cushion the blow as best we can," the Prime Minister said.

"We're already seeing the devastating economic impact coronavirus is having for Australia's local businesses. Unfortunately, it is going to get worse before it gets better but it will get better."

Mr Morrison said the new stimulus measures were designed to "build a bridge" to help as many businesses as possible survive the crisis and preserve people's jobs.

"We want to help businesses keep going as best they can or to pause instead of falling apart. We want to ensure that when this crisis has passed, Australia can bounce back," he said.

"In the event that someone does regrettably lose their job because of the coronavirus, it's very important that businesses give their workers the confidence that this is just temporary. And that when they reopen their doors and get back to business, that they will want to get them back on the payroll as soon as possible.

"This is all about getting through the next six months or longer as the virus takes its course. Our support is all about building an economic bridge to get us to the other side, so together, we get through this."

We'll cover the Prime Minister's press conference when it happens later this morning. You can expect to hear a lot more about metaphorical bridge-building.