Grooming potential for Jason.
News

Reveal yourself, scruffy man

Susanna Freymark
16th Jan 2020 4:19 PM
OUR call-out for the scruffiest man is still on.

We've had pictures sent in of men who would benefit from a grooming transformation by Michael Day at Black Comb Barbershop in Barker St, Casino.

We want to give Michael a real challenge so if your bloke needs some - or a lot of grooming, email us a pic and at the end of January.

We'll let Michael choose his toughest challenge and show you the before and after photos.

Here are some of the contenders for the special makeover.

 

Grooming potential
Grooming potential

 

 

 

Grooming potential for Jason.
Grooming potential for Jason.

 

 

Grooming potential for Mike.
Grooming potential for Mike.

 

 

 

Grooming potential for Laza.
Grooming potential for Laza.

 

 

Grooming potential for Joshua.
Grooming potential for Joshua.

 

• Send a photo of your scruffy man to rrexp@northernstar.com.au

