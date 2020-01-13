Retired teacher runs over old man in callous road rage

Yvo Julien Leo Cleyman was sentenced to jail for seriously assaulting an elderly man when he ran him over with a car.

Yvo Julien Leo Cleyman was sentenced to jail for seriously assaulting an elderly man when he ran him over with a car.

AN ELDERLY man feared he was one step away from disaster in an "unprovoked" and "callous" road rage incident that left him broken and his attacker behind bars.

The 77-year-old victim was still recovering from a fractured coccyx and the emotional turmoil of not being able to dress himself after being deliberately mowed down by a driver on July 15 last year.

The man responsible, Yvo Julien Leo Cleyman, 75, sat with his head bowed as he was sentenced to 18 months' jail, to be released after four months.

The entire episode was captured on CCTV footage and showed Cleyman driving along Anne St in Nambour before attempting to turn left into a carpark where the elderly victim was crossing the road.

Police prosecutor Nichale Bool said Cleyman abused the man and yelled "I'll run you over".

Ms Bool said Cleyman, a father and retired teacher, then reversed his car back, lined him up and accelerated forward into the side of the victim's body.

The elderly man fell to the ground and Cleyman drove over his foot as he drove past him.

He offered no help as he turned his car around and drove back onto Anne St.

Cleyman lied to police, saying the elderly man was "drunk" and "draped over his bonnet" when he reversed.

Ms Bool said the blatant lie showed his lack of remorse.

"It's a self-serving lie," she said.

"Witnesses saw the man and helped him to the nearest medical centre."

The elderly man highlighted his shock at being struck by a stranger in his victim impact statement that was read to the court.

"I don't know what I did to upset him," the statement said.

"If I was one step further I may be dead."

Cleyman, who migrated from Belgium when he was in his 20s, had a lengthy criminal history that started in 1976 and included "persistent stealing" offences and assault occasioning bodily harm.

After being put on parole in March for his latest offences, magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said Cleyman also showed a "misogynist" attitude with "aversions to female" officers.

Ms Bool said Cleyman was a diagnosed kleptomaniac who had issues of paedophilia "borne out through his history".

He is now in a relationship with a 37-year-old man.

Cleyman pleaded guilty to serious assault, dangerous operation of a vehicle and stealing goods from Woolworths in the month after the road rage incident.

Defence lawyer Brenton King said his kleptomania tendencies started as a child in occupied Belgium where his mother encouraged him to steal to feed the family.

Mr King argued Cleyman's undiagnosed dementia and looming surgery made him too vulnerable for prison.

He said Cleyman did not remember any of the incident.

"What he did after he hit the victim was callous … serious is an understatement," Mr Stjernqvist said.

"He appears to line him up and drives back past him while he is on the ground."

Mr Stjernqvist took into account his age, health conditions and crimes, and sentenced Cleyman to 18 months jail, to be released on parole after serving four months.

"It's going to be more difficult for you than others," he said.