Dr Darryl Gregor on retired/senior active doctors helping around coronavirus
Health

Retired doctors join fight against pandemic

by Luke Mortimer
14th Mar 2020 1:30 PM
RETIRED and senior active doctors on the Gold Coast are joining the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in droves.

It's expected hundreds of doctors across Queensland will ultimately respond to the Federal Government's call to arms for doctors to come out of retirement to help confront the crisis.

Australian Senior Active Doctors Association Gold Coast representative Dr Darryl Gregor (pictured) said it was a sensible move to bring extra doctors on board.

"If the Italian figures from the World Health Organisation are right, then 10 per cent of one in four (people) are going to be on ventilators.

"That's going to cause problems for manpower, hospital beds, that sort of thing," he said.

 

Dr Darryl Gregor says retired and senior active doctors are keen to assist during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Lawrence Pinder
"Older doctors probably shouldn't be on the front line treating people in fever clinics, but I think they should be capable of taking up roles in other areas.

"I think it's important doctors do their bit. After all, doctors are there to look after the community."

Dr Gregor - an ophthalmic surgeon whose wife is a GP on the frontline - said Australia has "acted quite proactively early in the piece".

"But I think if it does take hold it seems to be a more serious issue than the SARS virus, the Ebola virus in the past," he said.

"One school of thought is you've got to take the bitter pill now, close things down so that the virus gets contained and dies out."

 

Customer service worker Candy Huang has her temperature tested at Golden Century Seafood Restaurant in Chinatown on March 5 in Sydney. Picture: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
ASADA's President Associate Professor Dr Geoffrey Hawson said two groups of doctors could pitch in.

"The first consists of currently retired doctors who could volunteer their services in a call up of doctors once the State Government puts in place mechanisms for them to practice," he said.

"The second group consists of senior active doctors who are currently registered but are transitioning towards retirement. Many, many of these would like to continue to contribute to the healthcare of Queenslanders."

 

