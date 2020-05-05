Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Scott Morrison has confirmed restrictions will soon be eased but we will not have the details of this until Friday.
Scott Morrison has confirmed restrictions will soon be eased but we will not have the details of this until Friday.
Breaking

Restrictions hope as PM says some bans will ease but when?

Sherele Moody
by
5th May 2020 3:37 PM | Updated: 3:37 PM

SCOTT Morrison has confirmed restrictions will soon be eased but we will not have the details of this until Friday.

The PM said this afternoon that each state and territory would have their own roadmap for lifting bans but there would be further discussion when the National Cabinet meets.

"I will seek to have as consistent national position as possible, but ultimately each state and territory is  the arbiters of their own position, but I have no doubt they will seek to do that and as consistent a way as possible," Mr Morrison said.

"They are already moving on many restrictions,

"I would expect that on Friday there will be some restrictions formally eased which many states have already moved on.

"I think that framework will assist states but our hope that where we get to on Friday can lay out much more of the roadmap for Australians so they can see what is happening for weeks and months ahead."

Tap here for more information on schools, business, workplaces and economic impacts

coronavirus economy editors picks health politics
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Planes, divers help in search for missing Evans Head woman

        Planes, divers help in search for missing Evans Head woman

        News SEARCH crews will today be looking in bushland and the Evans River.

        SCU graduate ‘living in acute fear’ for 4 months

        premium_icon SCU graduate ‘living in acute fear’ for 4 months

        News SHE was in China as the virus broke and faced a harrowing reality.

        COVID-19 to leave a $1.5m hole in council’s budget

        premium_icon COVID-19 to leave a $1.5m hole in council’s budget

        News Lismore council will meet to discuss the draft 2020/21 budget

        MORE DETAILS: Free respiratory clinic is for everyone

        MORE DETAILS: Free respiratory clinic is for everyone

        News A NEW clinic will open in Ballina tomorrow to diagnose respiratory cases, including...