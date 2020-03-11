REST EASY: Roadside service for mate killed in car crash

Diesel fitter Reece Williams was a loving and caring man that could light up a room, but that is a torch his mates will now have to carry following the death of the 19-year-old in a tragic crash at Rangewood.

On Tuesday evening more than 50 of Reece's friends and family gathered at the site on Hervey Range Rd where his ute struck a culvert, overturned, and fatally trapped him just hours earlier.

As the group laid flowers under a makeshift cross, chanting in celebration of his life, Reece's partner Rose Cash remained in disbelief.

Family and friends of Reece Williams 19, gather at the scene of his crash to celebrate his life. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Ms Cash said she had spoken to him the same night of the crash and was still in disbelief that he would never come home.

Reece was on his way home from a friend's house when he crashed.

Photos from the crash scene show no debris, with just a flattened guide post the only sign of an incident.

A 26-year-old man died on the same stretch of road in 2014 after his car veered onto the wrong side of the road.

Ms Cash described Reece as the happiest, most loving and caring man who "lit up a room".

"Heaven definitely gained the best and biggest angel that could've ever walked this earth," she said.

"I've never felt so much pain and sadness in my life … so many dreams we had together and apart.

"I just want him to show up somewhere and tell me it's just a joke …"

Reece, who lived at Alice River, studied to become a heavy commercial vehicle mechanic at Tec-NQ in 2018 and his sudden death has left the training school devastated.

Reece Williams loved camping, cars and fishing.

Chief executive officer Julie Hyde said the tight-knit school group was deeply shocked by Reece's death.

"These guys become a part of our world, a bit like an extended family," she said.

"A lot of staff are reeling from the news. He was a highly-successful student and liked by everybody.

"Our hearts go out to his family and friends at this time."

Ms Cash said the pair spent many weekends camping with his friends, who honoured him in hundreds of tributes on social media.

"Fly high brother gonna miss you but will never forget the good times we had why did it have to be you," Keegan Harvey said.

Ryan Jacob Lambert said, "Rest easy and fly high mate, I will always remember you throughout my childhood.

Forensic Crash Unit detectives are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who many have dashcam vision of the incident to contact police via Policelink on 131 444.