WITH so much nastiness in the world right now it was such a refreshing week.

I came away so uplifted from an event at Wilson Park Public School last Friday, where Nathan Parker gave a talk about his experiences at The Invictus Games.

The kids were so inspired by his example.

It was only a few hours later I saw him again at Thomas George's testimonial dinner at The Lismore Workers Club.

The focus might not have been on Nathan that night but he was awarded with a special commemorative gift for his outstanding achievements as one of our community greats.

It was hard not to marvel at the level of affection that was in the room for Thomas that evening.

My father used to say: "respect is not a right, it is something you earn”.

Whether you agree with Thomas's politics or not, he has definitely earned the respect of our community.

He has worked tirelessly and certainly raised much-needed funds for the region over 20 years.

In a climate of disillusionment with our politicians, it was a nice feeling that our own state representative was being spoken of highly.

All the best from the Echo, Thomas.

We hope whomever replaces you will continue to be spoken of well.