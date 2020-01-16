Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Residents gather for touching tribute after teen's death

Alexia Austin
16th Jan 2020 6:00 AM | Updated: 6:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HUNDREDS of balloons dotted the sky in Highfields on Tuesday night, as residents paid tribute to Highfields State Secondary College student Mac Allen.

Led by long-time friend Luke Kelly, the evening gave friends and family time to reflect and remember the young man who had touched the hearts of many.

Mac passed away on Tuesday morning, days after he fell from the back of a ute at the Bowenville Reserve and sustained critical injuries.

Mr Kelly said hundreds attended the sunset event and he had given a speech prior to the symbolic release of the balloons.

Mac Allen has been remembered by friends during an event at Peacehaven Park.
Mac Allen has been remembered by friends during an event at Peacehaven Park.

Another tribute event for Mac will be held this Sunday at 11am until 6pm at Chalk Drive Skate Park.

"As we all know, our mate and skateboarding brother Mac Allen was in a tragic car accident last weekend that sadly claimed his life here on earth," organiser Pixi Johnson wrote on the event page.

"Mac touched the lives and hearts of all who had the pleasure of meeting him, and Toowoomba's skateboarding community is no different.

"Please help us celebrate Mac's life and love of skateboarding by joining the (crew) at Chalk Drive this Sunday."

All who wish to pay tribute to Mac are encouraged to attend. The event page can be found at bit.ly/2sqsprn.

To donate to the family's GoFundMe page, or share a message of support, please visit bit.ly/30gTMjY.

balloons crash fatal crash highfields highfields state secondary college tribute
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Luxury Northern Rivers hotel tipped to sell for $20m

        premium_icon Luxury Northern Rivers hotel tipped to sell for $20m

        News SEE the boutique hotel on market in February with a multimillion-dollar price tag

        Fire fundraiser suddenly removed online after hitting $14k

        Fire fundraiser suddenly removed online after hitting $14k

        News Ewingar Rising has had to start again on a new platform and the community urges...

        Fire victims warned: Beware shonky builders

        premium_icon Fire victims warned: Beware shonky builders

        News BUSHFIRE victims are being warned to check licences and credentials of...

        Stormy week ahead as monsoon season kicks off

        premium_icon Stormy week ahead as monsoon season kicks off

        News REJOICE! There is potential for storms every day this week