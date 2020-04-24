Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Residents concerned by spate of vigilante justice

Jenna Thompson
, jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
23rd Apr 2020 10:23 AM | Updated: 24th Apr 2020 10:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FROM punctured tires to rude notes left on car windscreens, a small group of individuals are going to extraordinary lengths to keep their coastal town safe from travellers during the COVID-19 shutdown. However, some locals are getting caught up in the crossfire.

Iluka residents have taken to social media to share their concerns about the recent spate of vigilante justice.

For instance, one resident discovered a beautifully handwritten note on their car which stated: "Queenslander. Go home. Stay thier (sic)" while another, mistaken for a tourist, was verbally abused while playing in the park with their children.

In another thread, a resident whose tyres had been punctured suspected it might have been retaliation for having Queensland number plates and has since referred the incident to police.

This isn't the first time Iluka residents have experienced a select few becoming territorial with their town.

In 2018, the phrase 'No Cameras' was spray-painted across two concrete dividers at the entrance of the break wall, with some residents suggesting it referred to a territorial dispute among surfers.

This time around, however, the threat of contracting this potentially fatal virus has led to overly reactive individuals going to extreme measures to protect their town.

More Stories

crime editors picks grafton nsw crime vigilante
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man arrested after allegedly sexually touching doctor

        premium_icon Man arrested after allegedly sexually touching doctor

        News A man has been charged after allegedly sexually touching a doctor while being treated at a Tweed hospital last week.

        Revealed: Warriors boss confirms plan to come to Lennox

        premium_icon Revealed: Warriors boss confirms plan to come to Lennox

        News The New Zealand Warriors hope to use Lennox Head as training base

        Buy WHO-grade sanitiser and help frontline workers

        premium_icon Buy WHO-grade sanitiser and help frontline workers

        Business Company launches sanitiser, includes donation to frontline workers

        'I play my country music too loud and it annoys my Mum'

        premium_icon 'I play my country music too loud and it annoys my Mum'

        News Eight country kids talk about life on the home front