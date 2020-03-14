Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NOT OK: Police have fined a man walking the streets with a gel blaster, warning others it’s not OK to walk around with the toys in public.
NOT OK: Police have fined a man walking the streets with a gel blaster, warning others it’s not OK to walk around with the toys in public.
News

Residents alarmed by man walking streets with fake gun

Lacee Froeschl
14th Mar 2020 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have fined a man walking the streets with a gel blaster, warning others it's "not OK" to walk around with the toys.

A witness reported to the Daily an armed man walking in Minchinton St, Caloundra about 7.15am Saturday with what appeared to be a rifle.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she saw the man outside Kronks Motel on her way to work and called police.

"I rang triple-0 but someone else had already seem him as well and police were already on their way," she said.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police arrived two minutes after the call but it was found to be a fake gun with a brown handle, "maybe a gel blaster".

The man was issued an infringement notice for being a public nuisance.

The spokeswoman warned people to not walk around with toys like that in public.

"People think it's OK to walk out with these toys and it scares the living daylights out of others," she said.

caloundra fake gun minchinton st police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How your $750 can keep local businesses open

        premium_icon How your $750 can keep local businesses open

        News A NORTHERN Rivers business owner has made a passionate plea to the community to make ‘conscious choices’.

        'Delusions of grandeur': Fake firey 'regrets' his actions

        premium_icon 'Delusions of grandeur': Fake firey 'regrets' his actions

        News Shock verdict in court case against RFS impersonator

        Love Your Guts: Quirky new health space opens in Lismore

        premium_icon Love Your Guts: Quirky new health space opens in Lismore

        News ‘Holistic health space’ focuses on self-love, not the ‘perfect body’

        MISSING: Police concerned for teen not seen since March 6

        MISSING: Police concerned for teen not seen since March 6

        News ANYONE with information about Kyle Currie’s whereabouts has been urged to contact...