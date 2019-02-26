Menu
Login
A man has fallen into a grave in Melbourne’s northeast. Picture: 9 News
A man has fallen into a grave in Melbourne’s northeast. Picture: 9 News
News

Melbourne man trapped in freshly dug grave

by Rohan Smith
26th Feb 2019 8:55 AM

A MAN is trapped in a grave in Melbourne's northeast after falling two metres, paramedics say.

The man in his 40s is believed to have fallen into the freshly-dug grave at Metery Road in Eltham about 7.45am today.

Paramedics were called to the site shortly before 8am. A spokeswoman for the Victorian Ambulance Service told news.com.au the man has been assessed for injuries and is being treated for an injury to one of his legs.

"He has not yet been extricated," she said.

Pictures from the scene show a ladder leading from ground level into the two-metre grave.

More to come.

editors picks eltham man melbourne rescue trapped

Top Stories

    How do we make the world worth it for the kids?

    How do we make the world worth it for the kids?

    Community 'I was sad recently when my daughter told me she wasn't sure she wanted to bring children into this world'

    Where there's smoke there's a Junkyard BBQ

    Where there's smoke there's a Junkyard BBQ

    Community New American style catering company comes to town

    'You saved our sacred country for us': protest celebrated

    'You saved our sacred country for us': protest celebrated

    Community How Terania Protest went on to define our region

    Door closes, another opens for ScoMo

    Door closes, another opens for ScoMo

    Community 'Scott Morrison, if he is nothing else, is a dedicated marketeer'