Menu
Login
EMERGENCY services are on the scene of truck rollover south of Toowoomba.
EMERGENCY services are on the scene of truck rollover south of Toowoomba.
News

Rescue helicopter called to rollover south of Toowoomba

1st Jun 2019 4:54 PM

UPDATE, 6.30pm: One stable patient has been transported to Warwick Hospital and another patient, also stable, has been transported via rescue helicopter to PA Hospital following the rollover QAS media has reported.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a truck rollover south of Toowoomba.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were alerted to the accident on Warwick Allora Rd at 4.20pm.

She said the team were treating two patients on scene.

"One has been able to self-extricate from the vehicle, while the other is still inside," she said.

"A rescue helicopter has been tasked."

The truck was described as a single trailer vehicle carrying hay. 

accident rescue helicopter rollover truck
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Art stories free migrants

    Art stories free migrants

    Community Exhibition at The Lismore Regional Gallery charts the journeys of women from refugee and migrant backgrounds

    My dental gratitude

    My dental gratitude

    Community "DENTIST. A word that strikes fear in the heart”

    I'll be a Lantern bucketeer

    I'll be a Lantern bucketeer

    Community 'I am one of Bucketeer Queen Amanda Shoebridge's bucketeer brigade'

    Follow smell of coffee on trail

    Follow smell of coffee on trail

    Community Italian Café Culture Trail introduced as part of Friendship...