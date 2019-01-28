Three rushed to hospital after head-on Bruce Highway crash

Ambulance crews are en route to the scene.

UPDATE 5.45PM: THREE people have been transported to hospital after a crash on the Bruce Highway at Bloomsbury this afternoon.

The head-on crash, which occurred just before the turn off to Capping Road, left two people trapped for some time.

RACQ CQ Rescue was tasked to the scene however have since been turned down.

Police are diverting traffic around the crash through a truck stop type set-up.

About 6pm, the southbound lane from Proserpine was re-opened.

Proserpine Fire Station's Lieutenant Brian Little said the crash was still being investigated.

"It was a high impact head-on crash, it happened in a 100kmp/ speed zone," he said.

Three people, two males and a female were injured although the extent of the injuries is still unknown.

Mr Little confirmed the victims were in a serious but stable condition.

"One male was able to self-extract from his vehicle," Mr little said.

The other two victims required assistance from emergency services.

The female was taken on a stretcher into the ambulance.

Mr Little reminded all road users to drive to the conditions.

"We're waiting for a tow truck to arrive to clear the vehicle off the road," Mr Little said.

UPDATE 4.55PM: TWO people are trapped in a vehicle after a crash at Bloomsbury.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed emergency crews are working to free the two people, who were travelling together when the crash occurred. Both are suffering a number of injuries.

The spokeswoman also confirmed a third person, who is out of their vehicle, is being treated for injuries.

RACQ CQ Rescue is responding to the crash and the Bruce Highway.

There are also reports of a minor land slide in the area, which is causing a hazard to motorists.

UPDATE 4.45PM: THE Bruce Highway is blocked in both directions due to a two vehicle crash.

A Queensland Police spokesperson confirmed paramedics were treating patients at the scene however the severity of injuries are at this stage unknown.

BREAKING 4.10PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to a crash on the Bruce Highway north of Mackay.

Initial information suggest two vehicles have collided on the highway, about 5km south of the Midge Point turnoff near Bloomsbury.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed paramedics were en route. Police and fire crews are also responding.

Reports indicate some occupants of the vehicles may be trapped.

More to come.