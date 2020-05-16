Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Repayments on 429,000 home loans have been deferred by the banks to assist households through the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Repayments on 429,000 home loans have been deferred by the banks to assist households through the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Property

Repayments deferred on 1-in-14 home loans

by Colin Brinsden
16th May 2020 9:16 AM

Repayments on one-in-14 mortgages have been deferred for six months to assist households during the COVID-19 pandemic,

New Australian Banking Association figures released on Saturday show repayments on 429,000 mortgages have been deferred during the crisis, totalling $153.5 billion.

That brings the total number of deferred mortgages on the books of banks to 703,000, worth $211 billion.

ABA CEO Anna Bligh said banks have been prepared to support customers throughout the crisis and assist the economy from the devastating effects of the pandemic.

"Australian families who are financially affected by this crisis have had the breathing space they need with a six-month deferral on their home loan repayment while they chart a path through to the other side of this downturn," she said in a statement.

Banks have also hired 1500 new staff while redeploying over 2200 employees to frontline areas such as call centres to help meet the historic surge in demand for support over the last few months.

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as Repayments deferred on 1-in-14 home loans

coronavirus economy editors picks health mortgages politics real estate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘They're trying not to stand down 50 staff’: MP on Bluesfest

        premium_icon ‘They're trying not to stand down 50 staff’: MP on Bluesfest

        News BALLINA MP Tamara Smith says she trusts that Bluesfest punters will get their refunds... eventually.

        HSC timetable released with slight delay to exam dates

        premium_icon HSC timetable released with slight delay to exam dates

        News STUDENTS expected to be ready for exams despite virus interruption.

        Rock star cancels Bluesfest show … again

        premium_icon Rock star cancels Bluesfest show … again

        News American superstar says ‘sorry y’all’ to his Ausie fans once again.

        The $1.5 billion cost of road trauma in northern NSW

        premium_icon The $1.5 billion cost of road trauma in northern NSW

        News Data shows huge economic impact that crashes have on our community