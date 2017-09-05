Renewed skating and putt putt will rock your Rollerworld

Renovations are almost complete at Lismore Skating and Putt Putt with skates ready, new murals, and a new skating rink.

LISMORE Skating and Putt Putt have unveiled their new name following five months of intensive work to bring the business back to life after the March floods.

They have also announced their opening weekend.

The popular local family business has tipped its hat in tribute to the venue's many years in Lismore and the vibrant roller skating culture of the 1980s by renaming it Rollerworld.

"When I first came to skate in the 80s it was called Roskell's Rollerworld and I wanted to pay tribute to this heyday of skating,” Mr Newby said.

The Rollerworld building, which is located flush against the river bank, in the lowest point of North Lismore, suffered catastrophic damage during the March flood and as a result had to be gutted in its entirety as husband and wife team Craig and Belinda Newby started from scratch.

After many enormous days of work, week after week, the final touches for the renovations are being completed ahead of the opening this weekend.

It follows two working bees where the community turned out to help and put in more than 60 hours of work.

The new murals, skating rink floor and new colour scheme have been finished.

The main birthday mural features work by local artist Julla Art.

There will be a soft opening event on Saturday with a Hip Hop Roller Disco.

Line up includes local skating DJ Twerkish Delight, triple nip with DJ Rimé D'Rad MC and Emerald (Melbourne) with live Graffitti Art demonstrations from Julla Art.

It will be $10 on the door with $3 skate hire or BYO skates.

There are plans in place for a grand opening on September 17 with more details to be unveiled closer to the date.