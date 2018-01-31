Relay For Life goes around and comes around

READY TO GO: Performers ready to take part in 2018 Lismore's Got Talent.

READY TO GO: Performers ready to take part in 2018 Lismore's Got Talent.

THE city's favourite talent show will launch our Lismore & Villages Relay For Life event this year.

Lismore's Got Talent will take place on February 17 with over 20 performers competing for first prize at The Italo-Australian Club with Relay For Life taking place in March.

The variety show style extravaganza will include Kim Turner and Joe Gala's indigenous dance and story-telling, and singing duo Abby & Priya, just to name a few.

Local studio Sharp Dance will perform a dramatic zombie inspired act to The Presets defiant anthem My People. A number of Sharp Dance students and teachers have participated at Relay For Life in the past and are now delighted to have an opportunity to share their passion for dance at the launch event.

Local dignitaries Jenny Dowell, Kevin Hogan and Valley Lipcer will judge the event with prizes for first place, runner up and people's choice, as well as additional prizes for trivia and games.

Raffle prizes on the night will all be kindly donated by generous local sponsors.

Local business Herron Todd White have kindly donated $500 in cash as the first prize.

The runner-up prize of $250 in cash has been kindly donated by Lismore Square Newsagency.

"We hope you can join us for our launch night,” Community Relations Co- ordinator for Cancer Council NSW Kate McBride said.

"It promises to be a cracker of a night - big on community, big on fun and of course, big on talent! We are absolutely delighted to have so many amazing local performers and artists donate their time to this event.

"Relay For Life only happens every two years in Lismore with the next one coming up on March 17-18. Over 60 teams and 853 participants registered for the last relay in 2016, which is all about hope and celebrating cancer survivors and their carers.

"Our goal for hosting this event, as well as the relay, is about doing what we can to unite the community to fight cancer.”