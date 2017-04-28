Regurgitator to rock for the Northern Rivers

CENTRESTAGE Music, Consume/Valve and New World Artists are banding together to present Rock The Rivers, a fundraiser for the Northern Rivers communities affected by the March 31 weather events.

The first line up announcement includes headline act Regurgitator, South-East Queenslander punk rockers A Somerset Parade, North Coast electro-pop girl band Galaxy Girls, Sydney folk soloist Ketty Ellen and Gold Coast DJ Noah.

Regurgitator are an Australian rock band from Brisbane, formed in late 1993 by Ben Ely on bass guitar, guitar, keyboards and vocals, Martin Lee on drums, and Quan Yeomans on lead vocals, guitar, keyboards and bass guitar.

Event organiser Peter Hart said the event was bringing people from across the East Coast together in the wake of devastation for a night of fun while raising money for the Red Cross Flood Appeal.

"There was a lot of attention on the cyclone and the floods when they were happening, but since then the communities around the Northern Rivers have been mostly left to fend for themselves," he said.

The final lineup will be revealed on Monday, May 29.

Local bands are invited to apply to play by sending a bio and relevant links to smilingpolitely.au@gmail.com or via the event page on Facebook.