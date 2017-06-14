22°
Regurgitator pulls out of flood benefit gig

Javier Encalada
| 14th Jun 2017 12:54 PM
NO SHOW: The band had to change its plans due to last-minute personal reasons.
NO SHOW: The band had to change its plans due to last-minute personal reasons.

ROCK band Regurgitator have pulled out of this Saturday's Rock the Rivers fundraiser gig, despite being the headlining act.

Rock bands Butterfingers and Custard are now co-headliners, plus a surprise international rock act set to appear at the Red Cross fundraiser to benefit people affected by the Lismore floods.

Regurgitator issues a statement today regarding the event.

"Regurgitator regrettably have to cancel their involvement in the Lismore Flood benefit this coming weekend," the statement reads.

"Due to the earlier than anticipated arrival of Quan and his partner's second baby, he will be unable to travel from Melbourne this week.

"We are very sorry we have to drop out of this highly important flood benefit for the city of Lismore and wish the organisers all the best with their endeavours to support the hardship suffered in this recent climate disaster.

The band thanked fans for their understanding and asked them to continue supporting the event.

"We have assisted the organisers in arranging a great replacement for our late withdrawal that will become apparent on Saturday and join the likes of Butterfingers, Custard, Diana Anaid and many more," they announced.

"Our hearts go out to the people of Lismore and beyond whom suffered during earlier this year, and we hope we can make up for this sometime in the future."

Organiser

Event organiser Peter Hart said the decision was one that had not been taken lightly by any of the parties involved.

"Of course, family takes priority, and we all wish Quan and his partner all the best on the safe delivery of their newest family member," he said.

"Unfortunately this means we have had a last-minute reshuffle of the lineup, but I believe the surprise guest act replacing Regurgitator won't disappoint anyone attending the event.

"We're contractually obliged to keep it under wraps, so nobody will know who it is until they appear on stage... but we're glad to have them, especially at such short notice."

A very limited number of tickets are still available via eventbrite.com.au.

Tickets may be purchased online until 11am this Saturday or until sold out. There will be no tickets available at the door.

The concert will be held at the SCU Bar in Lismore this Saturday from 1pm to 1am. $50. 18+ event.

Any ticketing enquiries should be directed to smilingpolitely.au@gmail.com.

Final Line Up

Topics:  northern rivers entertainment regurgitator

