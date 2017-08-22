Region's work/lifestyle balance is due to Lismore

Demographer Bernard Salt in Lismore to present findings from The Northern Rivers lifestylepreneur movement report commissioned by nbn.

THE Northern Rivers provides the perfect lifestyle with the opportunity to be your own boss.

As far as Australian aspirations go, these two factors together constitute 'nirvana'.

It is for this reason, says one of Australia's most high profile demographers, Bernard Salt, the region has become one of the fastest growing "hotspots” for entrepreneurial enterprises in the country.

Mr Salt was in Lismore this week to release findings of the Northern Rivers lifestylepreneur report, commissioned by nbn to understand the connectivity requirements of the changing population on the Northern Rivers.

He characterised our individually distinctive towns and cities of the Northern Rivers as "a network of communities” that, together, acted as a draw card for small to medium business (SME) operators to start up and create a "lifestylepreneur movement.”

However, he said, what made Lismore special was: "it enabled' this movement to happen.

"Lismore acts as a de facto capital to this network by offering SMEs a depth of other services. For instance, Byron Bay could not offer its lifestyle and micro-business opportunities without the infrastructure that exits in the city.”

The report reveals there has been a four per cent uplift in local start-ups (1-4 employees) in the last two years, in part due to the region's increased connectivity through access to fast broadband.

The research reveals business owners are embracing digital technologies to expand in to new markets and highlights key pockets such as Kingscliff (up 19 per cent), Mullumbimby (up 19 per cent) and Bangalow (up 18 per cent) are leading the charge.

Strong tourism numbers also continue to drive growth in the accommodation and retail service businesses.

For a region to thrive Mr Salt identified the need: for tertiary education, local media, resources, lifestyle options, affordable housing.

But most of all, for regions to thrive they need to be made up of "galvanised communities.”