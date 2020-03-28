Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
REX Airlines
REX Airlines
Business

Regional airlines get $198 million support

by Colin Brinsden
28th Mar 2020 1:01 PM

The Morrison government is providing $198 million in support to regional airlines struggling through the coronavirus crisis, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has announced.

This will bring its total commitment to the aviation sector during the crisis to $1 billion.

"This package guarantees core routes for domestic air freight will remain open and essential workers remain employed, while providing vital financial support for airlines servicing regional and remote locations," Mr McCormack said on Saturday.

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as Regional airlines get $198 million support

More Stories

aviation coronavirus covid-19 economic downturn regional airlines

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bentley Art Prize cancelled this year

        Bentley Art Prize cancelled this year

        News SPONSORSHIP money wil be returned and organiser will stay at home on the farm and write.

        North Coast couple in national spotlight amid cruise chaos

        premium_icon North Coast couple in national spotlight amid cruise chaos

        News Hopes of arriving home to Ulmarra this weekend have been dashed for John and Di...

        Coronavirus counts reaches 3000

        Coronavirus counts reaches 3000

        Health Coronavirus cases jump to more than 3000

        ‘Public safety is paramount’: Mayor’s plea

        premium_icon ‘Public safety is paramount’: Mayor’s plea

        News LISMORE City Council is working out how to keep operating in these changing times.