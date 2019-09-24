Reflecting on what makes us Australian

CITIZENSHIP: 37 Lismore residents became Australian citizens at a ceremony at Oaks Oval on September 17. It was one of the biggest citizenship ceremonies held in Lismore.

CITIZENSHIP: 37 Lismore residents became Australian citizens at a ceremony at Oaks Oval on September 17. It was one of the biggest citizenship ceremonies held in Lismore. Jackie Munro

SEPTEMBER 17 each year is recognised as Australian Citizenship Day.

It is an opportunity for all Australian citizens to reflect on the meaning and importance of their citizenship in this amazing place we call home.

The day is an opportunity to think about what unites all as Australians, to take pride in Australia's democratic values, and to celebrate the role citizens from all over the world have played and continue to play in shaping our nation.

It was a privilege this week to officiate at our local citizenship ceremony and confer 37 new citizens.

This is the largest group we have had in many years and it was a privilege to welcome them to Australia.

There were many smiling faces, as well as some tears of joy, as the conferees recited their pledge and sang the national anthem.

The morning was of course finished off sharing lamingtons and scones with jam and cream... Classic Australian fare!

It is very moving to watch people from all corners of the globe show such emotion and gratitude at becoming Australian citizens.

It makes me pause and think about how incredibly lucky we are and how we shouldn't take what we have here in Australia - built by folks from all over the world - for granted.

One of the great joys of my role as Mayor is that every day I meet and observe people doing extraordinary things in our community for no reward or recognition.

They do it quietly and for the joy of helping others or our environment, or our city.

It is these small gestures and acts of kindness that make our country a place others wish to be part of.

Despite all our differences, or perhaps because of, we have become a country of people generous in spirit.

Every person who joins our nation brings their own unique talents and skills with them, and I don't doubt that our new citizens will enriches our country even further.

Audre Lorde once said, "It is not our differences that divide us. It is our inability to recognise, accept, and celebrate those differences.”

On Australian Citizenship Day we not only celebrate our differences, but actively embrace them, pay tribute to the multicultural community that we are, and welcome more diversity with open arms.

That is the Australia that I love and am proud of.