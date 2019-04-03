REDinc art trail in CBD

LOCAL artists and performers with a disability are showcasing their art and skills throughout the Lismore CBD in the next two weeks to contribute to its ongoing revitalisation since Cyclone Debbie, 2017.

Local disability support organisation, REDinc, has received a grant from the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR) to host the REDinc.

Creative Revival: a two-week art trail event exhibits the art and performances of REDinc. artists. The trail will represent the strong connections built over the years between REDinc. Participants and the local Lismore shops and shop owners within the CBD.

The Creative Revival project includes the mentoring of REDinc. artists by high profile guest artists including: Kellie O'Dempsey (visual arts), Jillian Bowles (weaving), Cynthia Manietta (ceramics), Sara Tindley (music) and Gabrielle Griffin (drama).

Of the Creative Revival, REDinc. Art Coordinator, Claudie Frock, said: "We are really excited to have received this grant. It gives REDinc. a valuable opportunity to thank the local community for its support over the past two years - a love letter from us to Lismore! We are happy to be able to give back by bringing art music and performances into spaces and shops throughout the Lismore CBD. The REDinc. Artists are looking forward to sharing their creativity with the community!”

REDinc., established nearly 30 years ago by families, proudly serves the communities of the North Coast of NSW; with venues in Lismore, Casino and Mullumbimby. REDinc. is a registered NDIS

provider.

To find out more about REDinc. please visit www.redinc.org.au and search 'REDinc-realisingeverydream' on Facebook for updates of the event.