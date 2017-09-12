RED Inc says thanks for new kitchen

RED Inc's new kitchen is the silver lining in the clouds which brought Cyclone Debbie to Lismore destroying all of its five buildings.
The previous kitchen space used for RED Inc's cooking program, which has always been a vital part of empowering the organisation's young people to live independent lives, was completely destroyed.
Enter, the John Holland Group. They arrived through the help of Lismore City Councillor Elly Bird, and with an army of sub contractors, "not only rebuilt the kitchen but made it 100 times better than the original; and to a commercial grade!”, says spokesperson for RED Inc, Michelle Shearer.
The John Holland Group built a custom built, functional, contemporary facility which is much "more user friendly”.
RED Inc held a grand opening of its new kitchen last week to thank all the businesses that donated fittings and equipment towards the facility.
These included Bunnings Lismore and the CWA Bangalow.
