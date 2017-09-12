RED Inc says thanks for new kitchen

Opening of RED Inc's new kitchen after the March flood. Luke Vasella and his children, Mayor Isaac Smith, Marie Gale (REDinc). Chris Smith (Auzline Ceilings & Partitions), Rhonda (CWA Bangalow), Jim Clissold (Electrotech Systems), Jill McCall (John Holland Group), Ian Hogg (Climatech), Roberta Maslen (Bunnings Lismore), Richard Trow (Climatech) and Laura, (Bunnings Lismore), Karen Campbell (Laser Plumbing & Electrical), Jared Purnell (Purnell Fabrication) and Justin Ingram, and Jacinta Paddon (John Holland Group), Lismore City Councillor Elly Bird, Jenny London ( REDinc) and Brett Popham (John Holland Group).

Opening of RED Inc's new kitchen after the March flood. Luke Vasella and his children, Mayor Isaac Smith, Marie Gale (REDinc). Chris Smith (Auzline Ceilings & Partitions), Rhonda (CWA Bangalow), Jim Clissold (Electrotech Systems), Jill McCall (John Holland Group), Ian Hogg (Climatech), Roberta Maslen (Bunnings Lismore), Richard Trow (Climatech) and Laura, (Bunnings Lismore), Karen Campbell (Laser Plumbing & Electrical), Jared Purnell (Purnell Fabrication) and Justin Ingram, and Jacinta Paddon (John Holland Group), Lismore City Councillor Elly Bird, Jenny London ( REDinc) and Brett Popham (John Holland Group).

RED Inc's new kitchen is the silver lining in the clouds which brought Cyclone Debbie to Lismore destroying all of its five buildings.

The previous kitchen space used for RED Inc's cooking program, which has always been a vital part of empowering the organisation's young people to live independent lives, was completely destroyed.

Enter, the John Holland Group. They arrived through the help of Lismore City Councillor Elly Bird, and with an army of sub contractors, "not only rebuilt the kitchen but made it 100 times better than the original; and to a commercial grade!”, says spokesperson for RED Inc, Michelle Shearer.

The John Holland Group built a custom built, functional, contemporary facility which is much "more user friendly”.

RED Inc held a grand opening of its new kitchen last week to thank all the businesses that donated fittings and equipment towards the facility.

Photos View Photo Gallery

These included Bunnings Lismore and the CWA Bangalow.

Luke Vassella playing his post-flood songs. More on page 28.