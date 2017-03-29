Red Cross tea room threatened

THE ladies who have been running the Red Cross Tea Room in Lismore are reaching out for volunteers in order to keep The City's iconic cafe open.

The Tea Rooms which have been a welcome part of the community for over 58 years are struggling to keep up with their existing volunteer base.

Red Cross Tea Room assistant, Lynn Felsch said there were many reasons for their struggle to find people who can help.

"Many women are now working full time or part time and don't have the time to donate hours to the tea rooms,' she said.

"It would just be such a shame if we had to close.”

The Red Cross was born from the outbreak of WW1 and has grown into a worldwide organisation. Since 1914 the Lismore Branch has continued to support Red Cross services whose prime aim is to help people affected during disasters whether local, Australian or worldwide.

After the 1954 flood and with the help of the community our current premises in Keen Street were purchased in 1959.

This enabled us to establish our Tea Rooms which have operated continuously until today.

"We are one of only four Red Cross Tea Rooms remaining in New South Wales,” said Ms Felsch.

Local Red Cross services that we help support include Telecross,Telechat, Emergency Services, Rediplan, Save-a-mate, Good Start Breakfast Club and the Trauma Teddy Program.

Ms Felsch said: we would welcome help from anyone with a few hours to spare on one or two days a month.

The Tea Rooms are open Monday to Friday from 9am to 2pm. Shifts may be three or six hours and groups of friends wishing to work together can be catered for.

If you are able to help or would like more information please contact Lynn Felsch: 6621 7642