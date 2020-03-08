Menu
Kevin Hogan with Micah Australia representatives in Canberra, including Luke Vassella and Ian Phillips. Photo: Kevin Hogan
News

Recognising locals doing great things

Kevin Hogan
8th Mar 2020 11:00 AM

FEDERAL Member for Page Kevin Hogan has been very busy this week, with activities including:

Good work

I caught up with Luke Vassella and Ian Phillips in Canberra recently.

As Micah Australia representatives we discussed the very admirable goals of Micah. These include the amount and focus of the Australian Aid program.

A local hero

I acknowledged Robbie Graham in Parliament last week.

Robbie is a member of the Goolmangar RFS and was recently recognised with an Australian Fire Service Medal (AFSM) for his dedication and to our community for the past 50 years.

He has had great support from his family and I know that his wife Shirley, his children Peter and Sharon, their respective partners, Suzanne and David and Robbie’s grandchildren Brady, Ella, Emma and Ryan are exceptionally proud of his efforts.

Congratulations Robbie on this well-deserved award.

Disaster assistance

Disaster assistance has been made available to help people and businesses heavily impacted by recent storms and flooding.

Assistance is being provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).

If you are uninsured and have low income, for information on personal hardship and distress assistance, please contact the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593 or visit www.raa.nsw.gov.au

