Hundreds pack out City Hall for the launch of The Extinction Rebellion in Lismore. Elena, Charlotte, Tameeka and Eden.
Community

Rebels call for climate emergency declaration

by Sophie Moeller
10th Jun 2019 3:15 PM

THE venue for the launch of the Extinction Rebellion in Lismore had to be changed from The Workers Club to Lismore City Hall due to the large number of people who turned up for the event.

And it was standing room only in the auditorium as 330 'rebels' came out in the cold from all over the Northern Rivers to take part in the non-violent direct action movement to save the planet from extinction.

The aim of the evening was to acquaint the public with the demands of The Extinction Rebellion (XR), which took Great Britain by storm in April with thousands of civil disobedience protests and led to the UK and Irish parliaments declaring a climate emergency.

Organiser, Rebel Ruth Rosenhek, reinforced the XR demands to the Lismore audience, which were to: Tell The Truth, Act Now and Fix Democracy.

A talk was given on the "ecological crisis” the world is now facing.

Rebel Stephen Hocking spoke of recent warnings from UN secretary general and how the "reality of climate change was even worse than the predictions”.

For more go to: Extinction Rebellion.

