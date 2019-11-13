The real reason Angie quit Gogglebox revealed

Gogglebox suffered a cast shake-up last year when fan favourites Angie Kent and Yvie Jones abruptly quit the show.

The popular duo, who had appeared on the Foxtel series for four years, announced they were leaving in December, with Yvie citing the reason at the time was because of their strict contractual obligations.

But in Angie's new book, If You Don't Laugh You'll Cry: Life and love from either side of the TV screen, the Bachelorette reveals the real reason behind her decision to leave.

"By the end I think we might have acted a little bit, but it was still us," she writes.

Former Gogglebox stars Angie Kent and Yvie Jones with just a handful of the dogs they have rehomed.

"We were forcing ourselves to be the same people over the last four years, but really, we had loved, lost, grown and felt we needed a change.

"It could feel invasive too because the cameras and audience were in our house. We had that many dogs, we lived with Tom. We were constantly stopping to check Tom's blood levels with him being a diabetic or to clean up one of the dog's spews.

"So it did get quite overwhelming in the sense that it wasn't a normal house. It was a full-on hectic lifestyle home where we were caring for many things and people other than ourselves.

"By the end I think we lost our spark a little bit. We became a little bit too comfortable, and what more can you really say after four years of watching similar shows over and over? I think we had given it our all and we'd run out of our tank of gas, and it was time for them to bring new people in."

The 29-year-old Sunshine Coast star also said despite loving her experience on the show, it was hard to be switched on all the time.

"There were some days when we would watch shows and I would actually not say anything," she writes.

"I would sit down on the couch and think, I'm not putting on a show today. I'm not in a good mood, and I don't care for this television program at all.

"And Angie watching television would never watch this program.

"So, really, if I'd said anything it would just be me being fake, and I'm very adamant about staying true to myself and being real. But that meant sometimes I would just sit there and be a massive baby and not say anything at all."

Reserving an entire chapter to her Gogglebox stint, which kickstarted her TV career, Angie also paid tribute to the much-loved show, especially for giving the pair a platform to promote things that were important to them.

"We helped rehome and rescue that many dogs. We promoted #adoptdontshop. We got to be two women in Australia with such solid opinions speaking out to other women who probably thought, 'You never see women allowed to carry on like that on television and get away with it'. But we did it for four years, twice a year for 10 weeks in a row," she continues.

"That was just something so magical for me, knowing that I was a woman and I could say my options and people actually tuned in to watch me talk about something.

"We loved the way people responded to the show, but it did become more like a job. We'd lost the zest and passion for it, and that show deserves to have people with zest and passion because it's such an amazing show.

"So leaving Gogglebox was not an easy decision, but when all signs are pointing to getting the hell out of Sydney and to being with your family, you've got to listen and you've got to trust your gut. Bad things kept happening because I kept ignoring my gut."