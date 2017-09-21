Ready to master the Lismore games for 2017

Training hard for the mini olympics are Nathan Dee and Mitch Low in the 2017 Lismore Masters Cup.

WITH the 2017 Lismore Master's Cup kicking off tomorrow, organisers Mitch Low and Nathan Dee are happy with the numbers of competitors who have signed up.

There is still room for people to get involved, however, through social registration.

"We are up on numbers compared to 2015 for those competing, but social registrations are still open,” Mr Low said.

"It's $50 for the three days which includes food vouchers around Lismore, entry to the events and all the entertainment.”

Bands such as The Accidents and Mossy Rocks will be playing at the Lismore Workers Club on Friday and Saturday nights respectively.

Mr Low said 1600 people were competing this year with the strongest participation in the team sports such as netball and soccer.

"We have 370 players registered for netball and soccer,” he said.

"Then we have 250 players for cricket and oztag.

"When it all comes down to it, it's really an opportunity to get together with friends and have a social time.”

Competitors are coming from as far away as Tweed Heads, Port Macquarie, Tamworth and Glen Innes.

It will take around 250 volunteers to do the sports convening, be officials, marshals, collators and administrators.

But the Masters isn't always about being the most athletic or cardio-orientated.

"We also have the mini-Olympics which include darts, euchre, 8 ball pool and indoor bowls,” Mr Low said.

These will be held at the Workers Club over the three day period.

Mr Low said competitors for all sports need to register at the club now on Level 2.

For all the information about draws, sporting events and social happenings you can visit lismoremasters

games.com.au.