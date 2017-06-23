22°
Reading emails lands SCU student big prize

23rd Jun 2017 5:30 AM
Southern Cross University Engineering Photo Competition 2017 winner, Jasmine Hollins.
Southern Cross University Engineering Photo Competition 2017 winner, Jasmine Hollins. Contributed

TRAWLING through university emails led one Southern Cross University student to take home an unexpected prize.

After seeing an ad for the SCU Engineering photo competition in an email, final-year visual arts and education student Jasmine Hollins entered the annual competition on a whim.

What became her winning photograph was called 'Looking Up', which looks skyward from the clock tower at Melbourne Central Station.

"For me, photography is a developing passion, even though I've been clicking photos since I was 10 years old. I spent quite a lot of time collating all my photos last summer, and released a portfolio online," Ms Hollins said.

In one week the Lennox Head local will complete her final placement at Ballina Coast High School before jet-setting to the US for a six-month exchange in the United States studying at Appalachian State University.

Ms Hollins is also preparing to release her first poetry book, 'Treasure or Thieves'.

A copy, fresh off the press, arrived just minutes after receiving the phone call to advise she'd won the engineering photo competition.

School of Environment, Science and Engineering's Professor Scott Smith said the judges were looking for entries that captured an artistic aspect or displayed an element of intrigue, originality or a striking engineering observation in keeping with the theme 'Beautiful Engineering'.

"Getting it down to these three entrants took a bit of consideration, but a great result," he said.

These winning photographs and another nine entries will be selected for inclusion in the 2018 Southern Cross University Engineering Calendar.

See Jasmine's portfolio online at jasmineshea.weebly.com

Congratulations to the other Engineering Photo Competition winners:

-Highly Commended: Leah Vaughan with 'Bridge and Music'

-Commended: Alex Kachel with 'Stepping Stones'

Topics:  lismore northern rivers community northern rivers education photography southern cross univeristy

