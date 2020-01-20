Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

READER PHOTOS: Rainfall creates plenty of special moments

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
20th Jan 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE many areas missed our the liquid gold from the heavens, rainfall across the region has lifted spirits and set creeks flowing again for the first time in years.

Some areas of the Lockyer Valley received more than 100mm of rain across Friday and Saturday.

It's going to take a lot more to break the drought, but the mud and water sent residents out to marvel and enjoy the sudden wet.

Dogs enjoyed a swim in creeks while kids got to play in overfloRwing tanks for the first time in years.

Take a look at some of the best photos Gatton Star readers took of the rainfall and its aftermath in the gallery below.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
gallery lockyer valley rainfall reader pics
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Northern Rivers kids spend too long on technology

        premium_icon Northern Rivers kids spend too long on technology

        News MORE outdoor play needed for healthy eyes, report says.

        Severe thunderstorm warning issued by BOM

        Severe thunderstorm warning issued by BOM

        Weather A line of storms is generating heavy rainfall

        A glassy reason to visit New Italy

        premium_icon A glassy reason to visit New Italy

        News Push through the Pacific Highway works and visit a unique gallery at New Italy

        Recycling bottles, we have raised thousands for Rural Aid

        premium_icon Recycling bottles, we have raised thousands for Rural Aid

        News DONATIONS via more than 50,000 bottles and cans recycled in the area have been...