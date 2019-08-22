Raunchy comment stuns The Project
Tommy Little has struck again.
The Project panel was left stunned on Thursday night when the comedian, who is notorious for slipping X-rated jokes into segments, managed to make a rather cheeky quip about the Titanic that left Lisa Wilkinson and Waleed Aly lost for words.
Little was tasked with explaining that a man's quote about not being "fully ready for just how large it was" was actually about the Titanic - and you can probably guess where this is going.
"You guys thought it was something dirty but it was just the Titanic," Little said. "You thought it was just - I guess both involve seamen."
Little's joke drew hilarious reactions from the rest of The Project panel, with Rachel Corbett letting out a loud sigh and covering her face.
Meanwhile, Wilkinson and Aly all of sudden look a lot like my parents:
As Aly broke down into laughter, Wilkinson decided to move the segment along, saying: "We're coming back after the break - we hope!"
"Are you sure?" Corbett added.
In June, Little left Wilkinson speechless while talking about what had happened when he decided to go on a naked bike ride through London.
"How's this for shattering? I was still quite cold but I thought, bugger it, I will get nude. Then one woman, she was heckling from the side, yelled 'He's a grower, not a shower!'" Little said.
"I'm not quite sure what that means," Wilkinson said as they wrapped up the segment.
"I think it means I've got a small c**k, Lis," Little replied.
Red-faced and speechless, Wilkinson covered her faced with her hands and declared: "I'm done."
"How good's live TV? I know Tommy Little well, WHY did I do that? Next time, stop me before I kill again!"
Wilkinson later revealed she had no clue what Little had been talking about and her daughter Billi FitzSimons had to explained what the, ahem, expression referred to.
I seriously had NO IDEA what that meant... My own daughter has set me straight though. Thanks @BilliFitzSimons I think.— Lisa Wilkinson (@Lisa_Wilkinson) June 16, 2019
@theprojecttv https://t.co/wef4K8WECz
The Project airs Sunday to Friday at 6.30pm on Network 10