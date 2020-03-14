Ratings fail for Rebel’s Channel 7 pooch show

It seems Channel 7 may have another dog on its hands with Rebel Wilson hosted Pooch Perfect taking a dive.

After a diabolic start to the year with My Kitchen Rules smashed in the ratings, it seems Channel 7 may have another dog on its hands.

The Rebel Wilson hosted Pooch Perfect dropped to just 388,000 five city metro viewers nationally for its third episode outing on Thursday night, almost half the number that tuned in when the show launched on February 27 with 624,000 viewers.

Seven executives were hopeful Pooch Perfect would break through on Thursday nights given the clean air left by the fact Nine ratings juggernaut Married At First Sight screens Sunday to Wednesday nights.

Wilson on set.

Unfortunately though, Pooch Perfect was the 16th most watched program on Australian television on Thursday night.

Foxtel and Channel 10's Gogglebox was the most watched entertainment show of the night with 611,000 viewers across the five city metro markets. Elsewhere in the same timeslot ahead of Pooch Perfect were the ABC's 7.30 with 550,000 viewers, Ten's Ambulance Australia at 480,000 and Thursday Night NRL on Nine at 391,000.

"Despite reasonable figures for the first episode, the audience drop off has been dramatic for weeks two and three," industry commentator and Mediaweek editor James Manning said. "The series indicate that Rebel Wilson is yet to prove herself a major drawcard for Australian TV audiences."

Wilson with judges Amber Lewin and Colin Taylor, and 'co-host' Russell the Brussel.

The second episode of Pooch Perfect that ran on March 5 attracted 441,000 viewers across the five city metro markets.

It has been a tough start to the year for Seven, with My Kitchen Rules struggling to make its mark against Married At First Sight.

Sunrise however has been a huge success for Seven against Nine's Today show in the all important breakfast market.

Networks are understood to be reviewing all scheduling though as the coronavirus continues to impact Australians and the world.

With more people quarantined and staying at home, free to air broadcasters in particular will be under pressure to rejig their schedules to capture audiences with a broad appeal.