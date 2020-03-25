Rate relief in sight as council considers urgent measures

Lismore City Council will meet this Friday to consider new measures to help people in the COVID-19 crisis.

AN EXTRAORDINARY meeting of Lismore City Council has been called for this Friday to discuss possible rate relief for ratepayers facing hardship from COVID-19.

“Council is sensitive to the financial hardship that the pandemic is causing residents who have lost their jobs or had their incomes reduced as a result of the shutdown of workplaces and businesses,” Mayor Isaac Smith said.

“We are doing everything we can to support local families and everyone in the community at this difficult time.”

The council has written to the NSW Government asking for financial support and councillors have commenced lobbying their local MPs.

The council is also reviewing its procedures for rate recovery and has pledged not to pursue people who have defaulted on rate repayments as a result of being out of work or business operations having ceased.

The extraordinary meeting will be held on Friday in the council chambers at 4pm. The meeting can be live-streamed at www.lismore.nsw.gov.au.