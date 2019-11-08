Rapist’s bizarre ‘apology’ to teen

A court heard the 16-year-old rape victim still suffers from night terrors and agoraphobia three years after the attack. Picture: News Limited

A man who raped a drunk teenager at a Perth park so violently that she had difficulty walking afterwards has been sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison.

Fallah George, then aged 20, was drinking alcohol with a group of people, including the 16-year-old victim whom he had just met, at the Perth foreshore in December 2016 when he asked her to walk with him.

George then pushed her against a shed and began kissing the girl despite her protests and told her to "chill", the West Australian District Court heard on Thursday.

The girl realised her friends had gone and tried to leave too, but tripped and spilled the contents of her handbag.

George caught her and lay her on the ground then raped her, with his hand over her throat for part of the attack, which somewhat blocked her airflow and prevented her from being able to call out, the court heard.

"You were concerned only about your own sexual gratification," Judge Linda Petrusa said.

After the attack, George left the girl at a fast food outlet where she was picked up by a friend, telling him she wanted her stepmother.

"(She) couldn't move and had makeup all over her face," Judge Petrusa said.

"She had dirt in her hair (and) on her clothes, and her knees had blood on them."

The girl was taken to hospital but did not involve police until about four months later.

She instead added George on Facebook and in a conversation online he confirmed he did not use a condom, telling her she should take a pill, the court heard.

In his final message to the girl, George apologised for raping her.

"If I did, I'm sorry, ok? I know sorry won't change anything but please, it won't happen again because it's my mistake and I deeply apologise for my mistake," he said.

Judge Petrusa noted the girl partly blamed herself for what happened because she had not complied with her curfew.

The judge said the girl had been left feeling physically and emotionally hurt, violated, angry and frustrated.

She also had ongoing night terrors and agoraphobia, and had turned to drugs to self-soothe, the court heard.

George, a Guinea refugee who came to Australia when he was 10, was found guilty of sexual penetration without consent.

The father-of-one must serve at least three-and-a-half years behind bars before he can be eligible for parole.