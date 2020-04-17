Random acts of kindness during coronavirus

NEVER has the saying ‘practice random acts of kindness’ been more important than during this time of uncertainty.

Paul and Michelle Stanley Jones received a voucher for two pizzas from their Woodburn neighbours, the Darmanin family.

The Happy Isolation card even included the menu.

Rachel Sinclair from Mcleans Ridges took two teenagers through Maccas drive through in Goonellabah.

“I pulled up at the pay window to be told the lady in the car ahead had paid for our order just to do something kind in these difficult times, ”Rachel said.

“Such a good thing for the teens to experience. They were stunned.”

Colleen Hensen was at Bunnings and bought the 65 litre potting mix.

“I got it on to the rack at bottom of trolley somehow. Then when it came to put it in boot, that was a different story. People just walked past, then this lovely man came and parked beside me and came over and gave me a hand,” Colleen said.

“Thank you whoever you are, much appreciated.”

Casino’s Tim Anderson has been helping others.

“I jumped started a bloke with a flat battery outside Coles Casino and gave a lady $5 who was short on her groceries yesterday,” Tim said.

“It’s not hard to do if you’re open to it and think of others.”

Suz Cartwright has been showing kindness through pay it forward coffees.

“Had quite a few coffees paid for to pass on to others, maybe about 30 so far,” Suz said.

People are keeping an eye on others in their community too.

Lee-Anne Treweek said there was a woman in Drake who rings to “check on a couple of ladies to make shore they are okay.”

