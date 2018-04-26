Rainbow Writers do it with love

LOVE IS IN THE AIR: Lismore's Rainbow Writers Judith Johnson, Carla Ashburn, Dorothy Martin and Tina Rothbury get together for their monthly meeting to workshop their romance fiction.

WHEN Judith Johnson got the email from America to say her romance novel had been accepted she couldn't believe what she was reading. After all, Broadwalk Press are a huge e-book outfit in The States and the romance genre is a hard one to crack for an author.

"I showed my husband and asked him: 'why would they want mine? and he replied, well why did you send it off in the first place.'”

But it is not only Judith who is thrilled with the news her support network, The Lismore Rainbow Writers are also sharing in the triumph. After all, it is they who have been with her every step of the way as she plotted and read out excerpts of her Torres Straight Island romance mystery.

The group have been meeting on the second Wednesday of every month to share in the highs and lows of their craft together since 2003. They travel religiously to The Romance Writers of Australia conferences each year, and as members spend hours workshopping and preparing manuscripts to be judged and appraised by the 1000 strong organisation.

And when each gets back a manuscript the support is there.

"We share in the joys when the news is good - it's woo hoo, and when it's not, we just mumble: "they obviously didn't read it, that element was definitely in there,” says Judith laughing.

Carla has been with the group the shortest time and has been instrumental in setting up a website for the group. She will tell you there is a real art to criticism.

"It is very important to be supportive. A critique can be really crushing and too much to take and stop a person writing all together. The group is a safe environment for honest feedback,” she says. Her sub- genre is honest

Tina Rothbury has won prizes for her short stories in the past. She recognised her calling early on in the school playground when but her friends would gather around her as she spontaneously began telling a story out loud. This is the same school that is now the premise of her novel, A Single Bullet, based on a true story of a shooting at her school in The Southern Highlands in the 1960s in which the girl sitting next to her in the chapel was killed.

Dorothy is interested in Ancient History. Her sub- genre tends to be

Jennifer Hoff has had success but Judith's news is proof that through their group their love of writing is like the subject matter itself blooming.

The Romance Writers of Australia website desribes the work and for Judith this is definitely the case. For may years as she hi her work based on vivid dreams from her friends and family. I was embarrassed. by it. She began at 50 .

the story of deju of two people find themsleves on an island recognising each have been there before.

She is currently helping the desgin of the cover and coming to terms with the parts of her australin vernacualr that are lost in translation.

