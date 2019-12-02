Menu
Rain. storms. Wet weather. March 2019
RAIN: How much have you had at your place?

JASMINE BURKE
by
2nd Dec 2019 8:49 AM
SOME much-needed rain has fallen across the Northern Rivers overnight, with some towns receiving almost 50mm since Friday.

Sadly, there is no more precipitation on the radar and no rain forecast for at least the rest of this week.

Rainfall totals since Friday:

  • Ballina: 46.8mm
  • Byron Bay: 26.8mm
  • Lismore: 40.4mm
  • Casino: < 1mm
  • Evans Head: 46.8mm
  • Tabluam: 15.8mm

Rainfall totals since 9am Sunday December 1:

  •  Nimbin: 14mm
  •  Kyogle: 16mm
  • Rappville: 8.4mm
  • Busby's Flat: 17mm
  • Mullumbimby: 3-4mm
  •  Alstonville: 37mm
     
