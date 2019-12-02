RAIN: How much have you had at your place?
SOME much-needed rain has fallen across the Northern Rivers overnight, with some towns receiving almost 50mm since Friday.
Sadly, there is no more precipitation on the radar and no rain forecast for at least the rest of this week.
Rainfall totals since Friday:
- Ballina: 46.8mm
- Byron Bay: 26.8mm
- Lismore: 40.4mm
- Casino: < 1mm
- Evans Head: 46.8mm
- Tabluam: 15.8mm
Rainfall totals since 9am Sunday December 1:
- Nimbin: 14mm
- Kyogle: 16mm
- Rappville: 8.4mm
- Busby's Flat: 17mm
- Mullumbimby: 3-4mm
-
Alstonville: 37mm