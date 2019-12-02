RAIN: How much have you had at your place?

SOME much-needed rain has fallen across the Northern Rivers overnight, with some towns receiving almost 50mm since Friday.

Sadly, there is no more precipitation on the radar and no rain forecast for at least the rest of this week.

Rainfall totals since Friday:

Ballina: 46.8mm

Byron Bay: 26.8mm

Lismore: 40.4mm

Casino: < 1mm

Evans Head: 46.8mm

Tabluam: 15.8mm

Rainfall totals since 9am Sunday December 1: