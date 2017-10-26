Rain didn't dampen the spirit of The Lismore Show

GIT YER DAGOWDOOD DOG! HOT AND TASTY! GIT YER DAGWOOD DOG!

I love the Lismore Show. One of the things that makes me most happy in life is a trip to the Poultry Pavilion. Here you see all the proud roosters glaring at each other and crowing aggressively. There are beautiful soft ridiculously over feathered silky chickens with elaborate tufts on their head and feet. Best of all are demure ducks with lovely yellow beaks sitting politely and waiting for the whole thing to be over. When I go to the Lismore show I race to the Poultry Pavilion and I linger there, admiring them all lavishly. It always lifts my spirits.

After that I might go to see the Guinea Pigs all brushed and glossy, look at the dogs as they are put through their paces in the mysterious way of dog handling and then stop to respectfully watch the woodchop heroes power away, reducing stumps to smithereens in record time.

The Crafts Pavilion is always a treat. Here I admire sponge and fruit cakes, muffins and patty cakes, the kids best lunchbox entries. The cake icing completion is impressive, along with the tatting, sewing, the orchids and the photographs. The star of the show for me is the collection of restored farm machinery situated at the end of the pavilion. These lovingly restored machines are presided over by men who have saved them, polished them and kept them going, demonstrating the value of superb design and engineering. The allure is a mystery to me (I'm a pickles woman, myself) but I appreciate the dedication and respect given to these machines.

They embody everything that is excellent about Lismore Show. It is an authentic country show. It hasn't been gussied up. It's easy to get to, there's loads to do and see, the arts and crafts, the animals, the driving, the circus, the riding and the sustainability demonstrations make evident all that is excellent about living in our town.

It was raining the day I went and the numbers were down. Sideshow alley looked empty. I hope it filled up later with crowds of daredevil teenagers and candy floss/hotdog carrying families. I did note that the dodgems were still going strong. Who can resist ride in a dodgem car?

I came away happy and satisfied that the spirit of country life is strong, despite the rain. Tucked away on my mind was the knowledge that a film called Pecking Order is coming to the Star court Theatre - all about the 148 year old Christchurch Poultry, Bantam and Chicken Club. After my trip to the poultry pavilion at the show, I can't wait.