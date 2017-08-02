21°
Rain can't stop new driving facility

Marc Stapelberg
2nd Aug 2017
THE new Southern Cross LADS Driver Education Facility is looking very different as the construction of stage 1 sees tonnes of heavy rock being laid at the site to get the driving track ready.

Trucks delivering 30 tonnes of rock at a time will be at the site today laying the base for the track.

Despite heavy rains at the end of May the new facility is due to be completed late September, with a planned community day in October to help with landscaping and beautification of the area.

Southern Cross LADS Committee Secretary Rob Wells said the track will have geofabric laid, raised with rock fill and road base before being tarred and sealed.

"Before it was just in our heads and now people can see the track is actually there," Mr Wells said.

"It is tangible and it is exciting.

"The community is getting a multipurpose facility and we are looking into 4WD training and quad bike training as well in the future.

"We have 50 acres to work with and it is literally a blank canvas."

Once the track is completed work will begin on the car parking and bus turning area.

Stage 2 will see a multipurpose building developed on site.

"We want to teach young people to identify the risk indicators and modify their driving accordingly," Mr Wells said.

"If we can give them more skills so that when they are in control of that motor vehicle they are aware of their responsibilities not only to themselves, but to their passengers and other road users that is what this facility is all about."

The track will be about 500 metres in circumference and built on a site on the outskirts of Lismore.

It will feature various road conditions including 'wet' conditions, roundabouts for vision and steering training, a variety of corners, a straight sufficient for vehicles to accelerate to 80km/h, sand traps and a spectator viewing area.

The facility was born out of tragedy, when the lives of four young men were cut short as a result of a motor vehicle crash at Broken Head in October 2006.

Topics:  driving education northern rivers driving sclads southern cross lads

