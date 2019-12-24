Rain brings a ‘sigh of relief’

SINGING IN THE RAIN: Firefighters in NSW and Queens; and are thrilled with the rains. Pictured at the Merrimac Rural fire brigade head quarters Bush fire safety officer Len Jeavons happy in the wet weather. Picture Mike Batterham

FIREFIGHTERS can breathe a small sigh of relief … the more rain the better."

This is the official comment from the Rural Fire Service as the wet stuff dropped from the sky on Christmas Eve morning.

A RFS spokeswoman at the control centre at Casino said they have received 4.6mm overnight and are hoping for lots more.

"We would love to see some more rain, it is allowing everyone to breathe a sigh of relief," she said.

"And the clean air which comes with the rain is refreshing for our fighters."

But the RFS is not taking their eye off the ball as they need a lot more to extinguish the bushfires which have been burning across the region and the state for months.

Overnight she said, crews were patrolling and working on suppressing the Border Trail Fire and the Myall Creek Road Fire.

While the welcome thunderstorm and lightning also ignited a few small fires, she said these were being carefully assessed.

"We had crews out at Border Trail Fire until midnight undertaking consolidation of containment lines and backburning," she said.

"Today we have four fire trucks and some National Parks units at the Bangala Creek Fire who are consolidating, mopping and blacking out in the rain which is hard and dirty work.

"And we have crews at Myall Creek Road Fire doing periodic patrols as required on the peat fires as required."

Meanwhile, the RFS is grateful for all the efforts of their own members and those of the many other agencies involved.