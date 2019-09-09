GET OUT, GET OUT: Police force evacuations from fire front

Concerned residents watch as a bushfire bears down on homes at Peregian.

UPDATE 7.40PM: Police have declared an emergency situation at Peregian Springs and Peregian Beach in relation to a bushfire in the area.

The declaration was made at 7:08pm under the provisions of the Public Safety Preservation Act.

The declared zone is bounded by Old Emu Mountain Rd, David Low Way, the Sunshine Coast Motorway and Podargus Parade.

Police are urging residents within the area to self-evacuate and for anyone outside the zone to avoid travel to the area.

An evacuation centre has been established at the Coolum Surf Life Saving Club.

UPDATE: 7.10PM:

Police are driving around with loudspeakers screaming for residents to flee an imminent inferno.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said a fast-moving fire was travelling in an east, north-east direction from Emu Mountain Rd towards Pitta St and Lorikeet Drive.

It is expected to impact Coolum State High School on Havana Road East, Pitta St and Lorikeet Drive.

Peregian Beach residents between Emu Mountain Rd and north to Peregian Esplanade should evacuate in a northerly direction towards Noosa.

Residents of Peregian Breeze Estate should evacuate in a north-west direction along Old Emu Mountain Road toward Noosa.

An evacuation centre is open for people travelling north at The J Theatre Noosa, 60 Noosa Dr, Noosa Heads.

Residents in Tritonia Drive, Rowan Court, Waratah Court, Needle Court, Lupin Place and Kanooka Avenue should evacuate in a southerly direction towards Maroochydore.

Evacuation centres for people travelling south are open at the Coolum Beach Surf Club, 779 David Low Way, Coolum Beach and Multi Sport Centre, Fishermans Road Maroochydore.

Drivers are being told to the only way to travel north or south from the area is along the Bruce Highway.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door. Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost.

UPDATE 5.40pm:

RESIDENTS have been advised to leave Peregian Springs now as a raging bushfire blazes through the suburb.

After the Sunshine Mwy was cut off by the fire, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advised conditions were getting worse.

QFES said the safest option for residents was to leave now, if it is clear to do so.

Those who aren't currently in the area have been told not to return, as conditions are too dangerous.

FIRE RAGES: A fire at Peregian Springs threatens to cut off the Sunshine Mwy.

EARLIER

FOUR fire crews on scene and another eight are on the way to battle a blaze at Peregian Springs which has shut down the Sunshine Mwy in both directions.

A bushfire is currently travelling from Godwit Pl and the Sunshine Mwy towards Emu Mountain Arterial Rd.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advised that people in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time.

Residents are asked to avoid the area due to large quantities of smoke.

Call triple-0 immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.