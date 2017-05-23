Radio Rentals finds 2.5m carpet python

DOZING OFF: This 2.5m carpet python was found snoozing in Goonellabah.

A CARPET python 2.5m long had swallowed a sizeable dinner and then went looking for a safe place to snooze while digesting his meal.

Radio Rentals, recently relocated to Goonellabah from its former Lismore CBD location, had just the right thing - an IT cabinet, comfortably warm and dry.

The store's new location in the industrial area is a bit more accessible to wildlife than its former space.

On duty at the shop that day, Dale was shocked to discover her reptilian visitor when she checked the computer equipment.

She rang WIRES for help.

A WIRES snake handler arrived with the usual tools, but they were of no use in this tricky situation.

Understandably, the business could not switch off its computer network connection, so the rescuer had to rescue the python using only her hands.

She worked for 20 minutes, slowly extricating the reluctant snake from the wires and router boxes.

Once the rescuer had the head securely in her hand, Dale assisted by disentangling the remaining wires from the tail.

The rescuer said she was lucky the python was more docile than usual, probably due to the cold weather and the fact the snake had eaten a large meal.

She released the snake immediately, next to a nearby creek. The python quickly slithered into the stream, swam across and settled on a sunny rock on the other side.

Contact WIRES for rescues, advice or inquiries. The 24-hour hotline is for all calls to WIRES in the Northern Rivers - 66281898.